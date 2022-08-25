Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Irish Food, Live Music & New Beer Releases to Celebrate Halfway to St Patrick’s Day!Dianna CarneyCarver, MA
This One-Eyed Pug is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
How to spend two days in Boston, MassachusettsCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBoston, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
Related
Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts
The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Myles Garrett has fiery response to Baker Mayfield’s comments on Browns
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett responded to former teammate Baker Mayfield’s reported comments about the Cleveland Browns. Baker Mayfield made some interesting comments ahead of the start of the 2022 season. The current starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers is set to play the Cleveland Browns, his former team. Mayfield reportedly said that he was “going to f–k them up,” in regards to facing the team that traded him.
Kyle Shanahan reveals Trey Lance’s initial reaction to Jimmy Garoppolo staying
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo shocked many fans, but Trey Lance’s reaction to the news might surprise some people. What the San Francisco 49ers would eventually do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been a topic of discussion (and contention at some points) all offseason. The plan has long been to hand the keys of the offense to second-year signal-caller Trey Lance but what that meant for Jimmy G and where he would land was unknown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay Packers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)
In order to make a 53-man roster, the Green Bay Packers are tasked with cutting 25 players from their team in one day. Here’s an updated list of the major players getting cut. The Green Bay Packers may have their quarterback spot locked down, but there are many other...
New England Patriots begin to make moves to their top 53
The Patriots have begun their process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. This article will be a rolling update of the cuts made. Perhaps one of the most unfortunate times in the NFL is when teams have to trim down their roster. Dreams of playing in...
NFL・
Swaggy Jets Rookie Corner Sauce Gardner Is Ready to Cover New York
Originally given the nickname “A1 Sauce Sweet Feet Gardner” by a youth football coach who found him to be “saucy with the juke moves” while playing running back, Ahmad Gardner ended up playing more predominantly as a defensive back and eventually saw his nickname shortened to simply “Sauce.”
NFL・
Dallas Cowboys roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster surprises (UPDATED)
In order to make a 53-man roster, the Dallas Cowboys are tasked with cutting down their roster in one day. Here’s an updated list of those getting cut. It was recently announced that the Dallas Cowboys were valued at $8 billion, yet the storied Texas team hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 1996.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 biggest cuts that could come back to haunt the Packers
The Green Bay Packers brought down their rosters to 53 players. Cutting these three players could come back to haunt the team. All 32 NFL teams have cut down their rosters to 53 players by the Aug. 30 deadline. That means they all had to make some difficult decisions, such as waiving players who have performed exceptionally well during the preseason in hopes of getting them on the practice squad.
FanSided
279K+
Followers
528K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0