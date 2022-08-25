ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTAL

Arkansans could see higher taxes on cancelled student loan debt

Borrowers in Arkansas may see a higher tax bill because of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Arkansans could see higher taxes on cancelled student …. President Biden to speak on gun safety while in Pennsylvania …. Rain threat continues but will decrease for a few …. Hope Medical Group...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTAL

By the numbers: Arkansas student borrowers owe $13.2 billion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There is a range of reactions, both for and against, to the announcement of forgiveness on student loans made Aug 24 by President Biden. Arkansas voices, of course, were among the responses, but then Arkansas student borrowers will be among those affected. The Education Data...
ARKANSAS STATE
Shreveport, LA
Louisiana Government
KTAL

Department of Justice opens nominations for 6th annual Distinguished Service in Community Policing awards

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Department of Justice is offering, for the 6th time, the opportunity to honor community law enforcement. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced Wednesday his department is accepting nominations for distinguished service in community policing. The award has categories for small, medium, and large communities, broken down into agencies serving populations of under 50,000, 50,000 to 250,00, and more than 250,000.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTAL

Louisiana dove hunting season begins Sept. 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), dove hunting season begins Saturday, Sept. 3, and LDWF will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax at that time. Permits for the lease field hunts will be available to hunters...
DERIDDER, LA
KTAL

State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
DALLAS, TX
KTAL

Scattered storms to continue through Labor Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A lingering front will keep the ArkLaTex mostly cloudy today with scattered storms expected to impact some areas this afternoon. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine through the morning which will warm our temperatures into the mid-80s by noon. The warm and humid air combined with the lingering cold front will bring a chance of scattered storms this afternoon. The highest chance for rain will be in east Texas where the storm coverage will increase by the early afternoon. A few of these storms will spill into Louisiana and Arkansas, but most areas near and north of I-30 will be dry today. No severe weather is expected.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

