Arkansans could see higher taxes on cancelled student loan debt
Borrowers in Arkansas may see a higher tax bill because of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Arkansans could see higher taxes on cancelled student …. President Biden to speak on gun safety while in Pennsylvania …. Rain threat continues but will decrease for a few …. Hope Medical Group...
August 29: A day in history that forever changed Louisiana’s geography and residents’ lives in 2005, 2012, and 2021.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- August 29 will forever be a day that Louisiana residents will remember. Three hurricanes have made landfall on this day. Three storms severely altered our geography and lives, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser reflects on the anniversary of Hurricanes Katrina, Isaac, and Ida. Most of us remember exactly...
By the numbers: Arkansas student borrowers owe $13.2 billion
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There is a range of reactions, both for and against, to the announcement of forgiveness on student loans made Aug 24 by President Biden. Arkansas voices, of course, were among the responses, but then Arkansas student borrowers will be among those affected. The Education Data...
SNAP Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card EBT Payments Distribute Based on Social Security Number in September 2022
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once...
Department of Justice opens nominations for 6th annual Distinguished Service in Community Policing awards
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Department of Justice is offering, for the 6th time, the opportunity to honor community law enforcement. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced Wednesday his department is accepting nominations for distinguished service in community policing. The award has categories for small, medium, and large communities, broken down into agencies serving populations of under 50,000, 50,000 to 250,00, and more than 250,000.
Louisiana dove hunting season begins Sept. 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), dove hunting season begins Saturday, Sept. 3, and LDWF will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax at that time. Permits for the lease field hunts will be available to hunters...
Police searching for suspect in reported shooting in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is at the scene of shots fired in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Ave. This is an active shooting scene. Police on the scene tell us that they are searching for a shooter. A witness said that the garbage truck seen below was struck […]
State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
Scattered storms to continue through Labor Day
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A lingering front will keep the ArkLaTex mostly cloudy today with scattered storms expected to impact some areas this afternoon. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine through the morning which will warm our temperatures into the mid-80s by noon. The warm and humid air combined with the lingering cold front will bring a chance of scattered storms this afternoon. The highest chance for rain will be in east Texas where the storm coverage will increase by the early afternoon. A few of these storms will spill into Louisiana and Arkansas, but most areas near and north of I-30 will be dry today. No severe weather is expected.
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
Mississippi police seek help in identifying two suspects caught on video cashing counterfeit payroll checks
Mississippi law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who are suspected of cashing counterfeit checks. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi posted on its Facebook page that the Pontotoc Police Department needs help in identifying the males in the attached images. On Aug. 11th, 2022, the...
