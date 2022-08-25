Read full article on original website
msn.com
Boston man charged with 4 bank robberies in Allston, Brighton, Brookline, Cambridge
A 31-year-old Boston man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with four bank robberies in Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jacob Pimentel was indicted on four counts of bank robbery in Allston, Brighton, Brookline and Cambridge, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta announced on Monday.
WCVB
Mother says daughter misidentified on first day at Boston school, leading to missing person report
BOSTON — A woman is considering withdrawing her 5-year-old daughter from a Boston charter school after the girl was misidentified on the first day of classes, a mistake that prompted a missing person report. Kyeisha Alexander said she dropped off her daughter, Nylah Kamara, off at the Match Community...
nbcboston.com
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
nbcboston.com
Boston Continues to Adapt Amid Orange Line Shutdown
Ten days into the Orange Line shutdown, the city of Boston is making changes to help commuters get through the rest of it. The city’s chief of streets outlined some of the changes on social media and NBC10 Boston took a ride around the city to check them out.
Man accused of robbing woman, stabbing and biting good Samaritan in Malden to face judge
MALDEN, Mass. — A man accused of robbing a woman of her purse, and then stabbing and biting a delivery driver who rushed to help the victim, is slated to face a judge Tuesday. Jayson Seay, 26, of Peabody, is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court on...
Police uncover massive marijuana grow in Glocester
Three men are facing numerous drug charges following a months-long investigation into a large-scale marijuana grow in Glocester.
Man rescued in Dorchester Bay on Monday night
BFD, BPD and State Police responded to call for a water rescue on Monday night around 9pm off of UMass Boston. Evidently, a man fell off of a jet ski and was clinging to a nearby sailboat in the darkness. He did not have a lifejacket on and did not know how to swim. First responders were able to help him onto a BPD boat. The jet ski sunk to the bottom of the ocean.
New legal twist for convicted cop killer Alfred Tenkler
There is a new legal twist in the case of Alfred Trenkler, the man convicted in the 1991 bombing death of Boston Police Officer Jeremiah Hurley. Last year, a federal court judge reduced Trenkler’s life sentence, paving the way for his release in a few years. But now the...
nbcboston.com
Thousands of College Students Moving Into Boston This Week
Tens of thousands of college students are arriving in Boston this week to head back to school for the fall semester. The mad rush to move in has already begun at Northeastern University. "I'm excited to see everyone," Northeastern student Jenny O'Leary said. "I definitely missed it. I love Boston."
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worcester Palladium to host Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup with Busta Rhymes
In case you needed more evidence that Worcester is the cannabis capital of the Commonwealth, another marquee weed-related event is coming to town. The 2nd annual Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup will be held outside the Palladium in downtown Worcester this weekend. Running from 2-10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday,...
msn.com
Detective stabbed in foot by needle during cleanup of Boston park
A detective with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office hurt his foot after he accidentally stepped on a needle during a community cleanup of a park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. NewsCenter 5 spotted the detective on a park bench with one of his shoes off during Saturday's cleanup at Clifford...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Amazon employee dies after shooting himself in warehouse parking lot
A Massachusetts Amazon employee has died after reportedly shooting himself in the parking lot. According to The Daily Beast, a 23-year-old employee at the Norwood warehouse left work early this month on the night shift only to return to the parking lot. According to video surveillance, upon the Brockton resident’s return to the lot, he shot himself in the chest.
Boston police report second weekend shooting in Dorchester, this one fatal
A man shot in Dorchester on Saturday has died, according to Boston Police. The man, whose identity has been withheld, was shot near 970 Blue Hill Avenue in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday and found a man...
‘Aggravated assault’ suspects protected by BPS
As Boston Public School students prepare to start a new academic year, 25 Investigates wanted to know if new Superintendent Mary Skipper will support the district’s restrictive policy for sharing information with law enforcement. Skipper replaces outgoing Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius, who stepped down in June after serving for...
nbcboston.com
Boston Is the 5th Rudest City in the U.S., Survey Says
Boston is the fifth rudest city in the country, according to a new survey by Preply. The survey asked 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. to rank their city's rudeness level on a scale of one to 10, 10 being the rudest. Boston came in fifth, behind Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Memphis, Tennessee, and New York City, New York, and Las Vegas, Nevada.
nbcboston.com
These 2 Boston Rooftop Bars Were Just Named Among the Very Best in the U.S.
If you're looking to grab a drink and also soak up some views of Boston's iconic skyline, a new compilation of rooftop bars has a couple spots in the Hub you may want to check out. Big 7, a travel website, has released a ranking of the top 50 rooftop...
nbcboston.com
Parents Grow More Wary of Boston Public Schools: Poll
Ahead of the school year starting for Boston's students, a new poll has been released that says parents are less satisfied with Boston Public Schools. The poll was released Monday by MassINC Polling Group, and is the fourth measure the group has done of parents' satisfaction of Boston's public schools since July 2021. This latest wave included 845 public school parents in the City of Boston, a fairly small sample in a district that typically serves more than 50,000 children.
nbcboston.com
Police Investigate Bomb Threat to Boston Children's Hospital
Authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday. A bomb squad responded to assess the situation as officers set up a perimeter, the Boston Police Department told NBC10 Boston. "I'm afraid to leave," said Patricia MacArthur-Doval. "I don't know what's going on. I...
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
