ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Boston man charged with 4 bank robberies in Allston, Brighton, Brookline, Cambridge

A 31-year-old Boston man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with four bank robberies in Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jacob Pimentel was indicted on four counts of bank robbery in Allston, Brighton, Brookline and Cambridge, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta announced on Monday.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Continues to Adapt Amid Orange Line Shutdown

Ten days into the Orange Line shutdown, the city of Boston is making changes to help commuters get through the rest of it. The city’s chief of streets outlined some of the changes on social media and NBC10 Boston took a ride around the city to check them out.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Caught in Southie

Man rescued in Dorchester Bay on Monday night

BFD, BPD and State Police responded to call for a water rescue on Monday night around 9pm off of UMass Boston. Evidently, a man fell off of a jet ski and was clinging to a nearby sailboat in the darkness. He did not have a lifejacket on and did not know how to swim. First responders were able to help him onto a BPD boat. The jet ski sunk to the bottom of the ocean.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Murphy
Person
Michelle Wu
nbcboston.com

Thousands of College Students Moving Into Boston This Week

Tens of thousands of college students are arriving in Boston this week to head back to school for the fall semester. The mad rush to move in has already begun at Northeastern University. "I'm excited to see everyone," Northeastern student Jenny O'Leary said. "I definitely missed it. I love Boston."
BOSTON, MA
msn.com

Detective stabbed in foot by needle during cleanup of Boston park

A detective with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office hurt his foot after he accidentally stepped on a needle during a community cleanup of a park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. NewsCenter 5 spotted the detective on a park bench with one of his shoes off during Saturday's cleanup at Clifford...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Amazon employee dies after shooting himself in warehouse parking lot

A Massachusetts Amazon employee has died after reportedly shooting himself in the parking lot. According to The Daily Beast, a 23-year-old employee at the Norwood warehouse left work early this month on the night shift only to return to the parking lot. According to video surveillance, upon the Brockton resident’s return to the lot, he shot himself in the chest.
NORWOOD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Boston Public#Boston Police Department#Crack Cocaine
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Aggravated assault’ suspects protected by BPS

As Boston Public School students prepare to start a new academic year, 25 Investigates wanted to know if new Superintendent Mary Skipper will support the district’s restrictive policy for sharing information with law enforcement. Skipper replaces outgoing Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius, who stepped down in June after serving for...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Is the 5th Rudest City in the U.S., Survey Says

Boston is the fifth rudest city in the country, according to a new survey by Preply. The survey asked 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. to rank their city's rudeness level on a scale of one to 10, 10 being the rudest. Boston came in fifth, behind Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Memphis, Tennessee, and New York City, New York, and Las Vegas, Nevada.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Homeless
nbcboston.com

Parents Grow More Wary of Boston Public Schools: Poll

Ahead of the school year starting for Boston's students, a new poll has been released that says parents are less satisfied with Boston Public Schools. The poll was released Monday by MassINC Polling Group, and is the fourth measure the group has done of parents' satisfaction of Boston's public schools since July 2021. This latest wave included 845 public school parents in the City of Boston, a fairly small sample in a district that typically serves more than 50,000 children.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Investigate Bomb Threat to Boston Children's Hospital

Authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday. A bomb squad responded to assess the situation as officers set up a perimeter, the Boston Police Department told NBC10 Boston. "I'm afraid to leave," said Patricia MacArthur-Doval. "I don't know what's going on. I...
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy