Huge goldfish found in Lake Erie; ODNR issues aquarium fish reminder
During an August fish survey at Fairport harbor in Lake County, technicians with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources found a “HUGE” goldfish in the lake.
Sewage overflows into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach, second time this month
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities posted a public advisory Tuesday at Edgewater Beach after a combined sewer overflow at the beach Monday night, the second time this has happened this month, according to the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District. The heavy rain that swept through the region caused sewage and stormwater...
Cleveland’s iconic sub sandwich chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs poised for expansion
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Original Dave’s Cosmic Subs has been a staple of life in Northeast Ohio since 1977 when it first debuted as a tiny grab-and-go sandwich shop in Chagrin Falls. So, it should come as no surprise that Dave’s was among the top vote-getters in...
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OSHA: 1 dead after Stark County chemical release
A 27-year-old man critically injured in a chemical release earlier this month at a Stark County facility has died, federal safety officials confirmed to FOX 8. Ray Sullivan, 27, of Waynesburg, a Republic Services worker, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide on Aug. 22 at the US Ecology facility along Central Avenue Southeast in the township.
Pan-American Masters Games choose Cleveland as 1st U.S. competition site
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The 2024 Pan-American Masters Games will be held in Cleveland July 12-21, 2024, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced Tuesday. The multisport event is anticipated to be largest international gathering in the city’s history, the commission said. It will be the first time the PAMG has been held in the United States.
Broadview Heights purchases close to 45 acres near I-77 at Ohio 82
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has purchased a vacant lot measuring about 44½ acres near the Interstate77-Ohio 82 interchange, with plans to develop part of the property -- plus two additional lots under different ownership -- and preserve the rest. The three contiguous lots are at the northwest...
Lake Man Indicted in Ongoing Skilled Gaming Gambling Investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Lake Township man who owned and operated a Route 62 business in Plain Township has been indicted on federal gambling charges. 47-year-old Steven Saris who was associated with Cafe 62 between 2012 and 2018 is charged with ‘operating an illegal gambling business’.
NWS issues hazard warning for Northeast Ohio beaches
The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement in Northeast Ohio's coastal counties for the high risk of rip currents.
Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The graceful but long-damaged and disused Sidaway pedestrian bridge, one of the most poignant symbols of Cleveland’s racial unrest in the 1960s, could soon be in line for a comeback. Perspectus, a Cleveland architecture firm, has joined forces with two nonprofit development organizations to push...
Whoa! Dough, breweries’ dinner collaboration, 2-restaurant event – 5-minute WTAM food-drink chat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Whoa! Dough, The Last Page and Flour restaurants, Lock 15 Brewing and Royal Docks Brewing Co. all make our 5-minute food-drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills. Whoa! Dough lands on American Airlines flights. Whoa! Dough is a Northeast Ohio-based company whose creator, Todd Goldstein, sought...
Looking for a ‘solid sandwich’? Check out Grum’s -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland’s Best Sub Contest
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
Mayfield losing out on millions, while most suburbs take in more income taxes this year: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We’ve talked about how the work-from-home trend could hurt Cleveland, missing out on income taxes of employees who never step into their offices. But how is the work-from-home trend affecting suburban...
Alaska Airlines adds 2nd daily flight from Cleveland to Seattle, starting in the spring
SEATTLE – Alaska Airlines, which two months ago launched service between Cleveland and Seattle, is already making plans to expand the route with a second daily flight between the two cities in 2023. The second flight will be seasonal, operating June 15 through Sept. 5, the peak months for...
Oregon authorities investigate death linked to hammock, similar to case in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities in Oregon are investigating the death of a student who died in a hammock accident Monday in an incident that appears similar to the deaths of two Cleveland Heights girls in 2020. The Oregonian reported that a 19-year-old student died and a pair of 18-year-old...
Suspect in Buffalo murder arrested in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in the shooting of a girl last year in Buffalo, New York, was arrested Tuesday on Cleveland’s West Side by federal agents. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Ja’Vair Walker, 20, in a home on the 3800 block of West 136th Street. Walker was taken into custody without incident.
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
Consultants on Doan Brook restoration find many natural, manmade features to work with
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Tons of sediment, a considerable degree of slope and a very impressive tree canopy are some of the features that have caught the eye of pre-design consultants working on the Doan Brook restoration. “One of the biggest challenges ahead of us will be figuring out a...
The case of the massive mystery mushroom
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After a few days of summer rain, reader Debra sent an email with several photographs and the subject line, “Enormous Mushroom.” She described how she had found it “under some trees in the shade at my home… I thought it was either a deflated balloon or soccer ball.” Could I please help her identify it?
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
