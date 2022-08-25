Read full article on original website
Originally given the nickname “A1 Sauce Sweet Feet Gardner” by a youth football coach who found him to be “saucy with the juke moves” while playing running back, Ahmad Gardner ended up playing more predominantly as a defensive back and eventually saw his nickname shortened to simply “Sauce.”
