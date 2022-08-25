ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc Police revises concealed carry permit policy following June Supreme Court decision

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department revised its policy for issuing concealed carry permits following a June Supreme Court case that overturned a New York gun safety law requiring a license to carry concealed weapons in public places.

The New York State Rifle& Pistol Association v. Bruen decision ruled it unconstitutional and unenforceable to require a public carry license but also ruled it constitutional for states to require a license to carry a firearm in public.

"Given this court decision, the Lompoc Police Department revised its policy for issuing concealed carry permits," the Lompoc Police Department announced on Thursday. "In revising this policy, the main objective was to implement a policy that first and foremost was compliant with the new legal mandate."

The Chief of Police and administrative staff conducted "extensive research and review" of several policies, the police department said.

A proposed draft of the new policy was submitted to the city attorney for review, input, and approval. The new Concealed Carry Policy (CCW) is posted on the police department's website , and a copy of the new Department of Justice CCW permit application is also included for use by prospective applicants.

"Lastly, it is important to emphasize that a CCW permit is a privilege and not a right and the Lompoc Police Department will remain committed to ensuring that permits will be issued in accordance with our policy and the law," the police department said.

