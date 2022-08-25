Read full article on original website
Related
Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin Mining Stocks?
If you believe the price of Bitcoin is headed up, there is a case to be made for investing in cheap Bitcoin mining stocks.
Markets aren't nervous enough as a key recession indicator just flashed — but JPMorgan says that doesn't mean it's time to sell stocks.
Stocks could still climb even as a key recession indicator just flashed, according to JPMorgan. Meanwhile, DataTrek said markets aren't nervous enough.
Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China
Taiwan’s military fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline, underscoring heightened tensions and the self-ruled island’s resolve to respond to new provocations. Taiwan’s forces said in a statement that troops took the action on Tuesday after drones were found hovering over the Kinmen island group. The statement Wednesday referred to the unmanned aerial vehicles as being of “civilian use,” but gave no other details. It said the drones returned to the nearby Chinese city of Xiamen after the shots were fired. Taiwan previously fired only flares as warnings. The incident comes amid heightened tensions after China fired missiles into the sea and sent planes and ships across the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait earlier this month. It followed angry rhetoric from Beijing over a trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. dignitary to visit the island in 25 years.
Snap Reportedly Plans To Lay Off 20% Of Workforce Just Weeks After CEO Closed Deal For $120M Mansion
Snap Inc SNAP, the parent company of the social media app Snapchat, plans to lay off around 20% of its workforce, The Verge reported on Tuesday. This report comes just weeks after Snap founder and CEO Evan Spiegel closed the deal — which was said to be in the works for nearly two years — on a $120 million mansion with his wife Miranda Kerr in Los Angeles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Energy giants ‘set to make up to £170bn in excess profits’
Britain’s big gas producers and electricity generators are said to be in line to make excess profits of up to £170bn over the next two years.Profits in the energy sector are under intense scrutiny amid the deepening cost of living crisis, with one leading forecast warning that inflation could spiral to 22 per cent next year.Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are under growing pressure to freeze the energy price cap rise or agree to a huge expansion in financial support to ease the pain of soaring bills.Leaked Treasury analysis shows the huge scale of gas producers...
Comments / 0