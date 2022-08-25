MADISON- Brad Jefferson is a COVID survivor. The 18-year veteran coach in the Madison City Schools is currently the head coach of the Bob Jones track program and assistant cheer coach. He teaches career prep at the school and is for the first time in the local media willing to share his near fatal fight with COVID as he spent 28 days in Madison Hospital strictly isolated from the outside world including his family- his wife of 18 years, Stephanie, and their three children, Bailey, 17, Briley, 16 and Savannah, 11.

MADISON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO