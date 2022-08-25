ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Apply for Jane R. Parks Grant from Master Gardeners

MADISON COUNTY – A group of like-minded volunteers will place a grant, the Jane R. Parks Memorial Fund, with another organization that has community improvement in mind. Master Gardeners of North Alabama or MGNA has available grant money to fund existing educational/horticulture projects in Madison County. The funding namesake, Jane R. Parks, worked as an educator for many years and a gardener most of her life. The grant will fund specific projects while honoring Parks’ memory.
Brad Jefferson- COVID Survivor: Bob Jones Coach Had Prayers Answered

MADISON- Brad Jefferson is a COVID survivor. The 18-year veteran coach in the Madison City Schools is currently the head coach of the Bob Jones track program and assistant cheer coach. He teaches career prep at the school and is for the first time in the local media willing to share his near fatal fight with COVID as he spent 28 days in Madison Hospital strictly isolated from the outside world including his family- his wife of 18 years, Stephanie, and their three children, Bailey, 17, Briley, 16 and Savannah, 11.
