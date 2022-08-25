Arizona tequila brand continues to grow out of state

Grab a glass, because Arizona-based Tequila Corrido has announced the continued expansion of its agave spirit footprint.

As explained in a press release, the additive-free tequila recently launched its blanco, reposado and añejo tequilas in Tennessee. The tequila industry has seen an increase in volume sales of 63% in the U.S. compared to this same time last year, according to new data put out by the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S.

“The response in Arizona and Nevada to Tequila Corrido has been overwhelmingly positive,” president and partner of Tequila Corrido, Brian Raab stated in the release. “We are happy to provide an unparalleled tasting experience with everything we use sourced straight from Mexico.”

The literal translation of a corrido is a ballad, in a traditional Mexican style, typically having lyrics that narrate a story. All the ingredients are sourced from Mexico where the tequila is created by master distiller Ana María Romero.

With every harvest, Tequila Corrido pays homage to the tequila-making traditions and stories behind its evolution. Every bottle captures the attention to detail, commitment to excellence and pursuit of enjoyment in all aspects of life, the release detailed. The spirit is barrel-aged in its Guadalajara distillery and available in three expressions: Tequila Corrido Blanco, Tequila Corrido Reposado and Tequila Corrido Añejo.

“Just like you share your stories with your friends, Tequila Corrido is meant to be shared,” Tequila Corrido COO, Anthony Boyle, stated in the press release. “I am excited to see us launch in Tennessee and our plans for future expansion.”

Raab and Boyle, along with their business partner and celebrated entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mike Watts, plan to launch in Texas and New Mexico next. The tequila is now available in 38 states across the country.

For more information about Tequila Corrido, visit www.ilovetequilacorrido.com or like them on Instagram @TequilaCorrido.