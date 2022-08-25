ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zac Brown Band & Cody Johnson Bring “Wild Palomino” & More To Fenway Park

By Mary Claire Crabtree
 5 days ago
Fenway Park doing a concert series is one of my favorite things from the summer. Who wouldn’t want to see a concert at one of America’s most beloved ballparks?

I was even more thrilled when I saw Zac Brown Band on the lineup for the series. It is the perfect venue for their comeback tour. The last time they graced the stage of Fenway Park was in 2019.

Cody Johnson and Robert Randolph Band opened the show for them, so I patiently waited for a video to surface of “Wild Palomino” from the night.

Thankfully Zac Brown Band’s YouTube channel came through with my wish and released a professional cut of the song from that night.

Since that song dropped, I have worn the hell out of it; I have played it so much. Simply put, it is damn good.

Johnson saunters out on the stage mid-set as Zac Brown announces him.

“Y’all welcome, Mr. Cody Johnson.”

They start up the heartfelt tune and absolutely bring the house down. I’m not sure if it was the visuals enhancing the song, but it almost sounded better than it did on the recording of it.

I was enthralled watching this video.

The rest of the night looked like it was killer.

Of course, Zac Brown Band pulled out all of their classically loved songs to get fans singing along.

“Colder Weather”

“Knee Deep”

The encore included each band member covering a song of their choice.

It’s pretty epic.

