Read full article on original website
Related
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview
Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL・
‘The Conners’: Will Season 5 Be As Sad as Season 4?
Season 4 of The Conners was a pretty bleak outing for a TV sitcom, leaving fans wondering if more grief is in store for season 5. The comedy series has been known to tackle heavy topics like addiction, unemployment, and poverty. Though it shares DNA with classic sitcoms of a bygone era, the show is blue-collared and grounded. However, season 4 of the series went even darker than in previous years.
‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan
Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
NCIS: Tony DiNozzo’s Potential Return Has Longtime Fans In A Frenzy Online
Since Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo actor Michael Weatherly departed CBS’s beloved crime drama NCIS during its 13th season, fans have been dying for the character’s return. Sadly though, Weatherly hasn’t appeared in the series since abandoning his role. Nevertheless, he’s been known to tease DiNozzo’s potential return on social media with a multitude of throwback photos and videos from his time on NCIS. Now, ahead of the series’ milestone 20th season, we’re wondering, could Michael Weatherly actually come back this time?
RELATED PEOPLE
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
Kelly Ripa Raises Eyebrows With Vacation Pic of Husband Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa is apparently getting a little cheeky in her comments regarding this picture of her husband, Mark Consuelos. As you can tell, Conseulos has his hat placed in an interesting spot. If you check out what Ripa wrote in the caption area, then you can read between the lines. Obviously, there is some humor going on here as well. Now, this photo might or might not make an appearance on Ripa’s morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan.
LOOK: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Posts Incredible Throwback From Her Wedding Day
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann have been by each other’s sides for nearly two decades now. The couple met all the way back in 2001 on the set of the popular NBC crime-drama TV series when Hermann joined the SVU cast as defense attorney Trevor Langan.
‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos’ Wife Reveals Big Secret About Him to Ryan Seacrest
“Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos’ wife shared her husband’s emotional side this week. Ali Wentworth spoke about it with Ryan Seacrest. Wentworth appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” when she shared that Stephanopoulos will sometimes cry during commercial breaks. She also shared that he is just sentimental to begin with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘NCIS’: Could Tony DiNozzo Actually Return in Season 20?
A cryptic Instagram post has NCIS fans hoping that Tony DiNozzo will be returning to the series in Season 20. And we’re not making any promises, but it looks like they may get their wish. The CBS drama had a difficult run this year with the exit of Mark...
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Posts Rare Photo of His Daughter
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is greeting us all on Sunday morning with a sweet photo of his daughter named Charlie. As you can tell, Charlie appears to be one cool, calm, and relaxed young lady in one of Dad’s cars. He’s pretty sweet on her, too. Take a look at what Mike wrote in the caption area of this tender photo. It’s enough to make your heart sing, too.
Kacey Musgraves Subtly Picks Side in Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Feud
Earlier this month, Brittany Aldean, wife of country music star Jason Aldean, became locked in a heated feud online with some of the genre’s most outspoken women. Two include Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris. Aldean originally received critical comments when she compared her childhood “tomboy phase” to someone potentially...
LOOK: Tom Cruise’s Son Reels in Massive Fish Bigger Than Him
It looks like mega movie star Tom Cruise’s son, Connor is a big fish in his own right. Well, he’s reeling them in at least!. In a recent Instagram post, the son of Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise and his ex-wife, Being The Ricardo’s star Nicole Kidman showed off a massive catch. It’s a fish that is even bigger than the 27-year-old fisherman, sending Connor and his fellow fisherman into a whirl of excitement as they celebrate the massive Warsaw.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson Posts Incredible Pics of Family Under Double Rainbow
Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson woke to quite a sight recently and took to her official Instagram to share the splendor. The reality tv star, author, and entrepreneur grabbed some snapshots of a double rainbow outside her home. In one image, you can see family members framed by the impressive display of nature.
‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Gets Emotional Speaking Out About Her Daughter
Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff is embracing the unexpected as she navigates through life as a mom to her “favorite girl.”. The reality TV star is currently on vacation in the Hawaiian islands with her husband, Christian, and their daughter, Honey. And while the parents are admittedly having a wonderful time, they’re learning that having a 14-month-old in tow can throw a hitch in their plans.
‘American Idol’ Alum Gabby Barrett Performs Last Show Before Welcoming Second Baby
American Idol alum Gabby Barrett just wrapped up her last show on Jason Aldean‘s “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour.” She posted to Instagram to commemorate the occasion. She now prepares to welcome her second child into the world. Barrett, 22, thanked her crew for their work...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Sings Incredible A Capella Version of Classic Song: VIDEO
For Blue Bloods star Abigail Hawk, her talents go far beyond just playing Abigail Baker on the popular police drama on CBS. In fact, Hawk is showing off her singing chops in this latest Instagram post. She is providing her incredible singing voice to Send in the Clowns. To some people, it’s one of the prettiest songs ever written and is connected with Judy Collins and her version. But the song does have a Broadway connection as Hawk makes reference to in her post. Well, let’s sit back and enjoy Hawk’s rendition of this timeless classic.
Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans
While Kelsea Ballerini continues to see growing success with her latest hit “Heartfirst,” she’s also in the middle of making some incredibly difficult life decisions. On Monday, news broke that the 28-year-old country music singer has officially filed for divorce from her husband, and fellow artist, Morgan Evans.
Jason Aldean Posts Hilariously Adorable Video of His Daughter: ‘Lord Help Me’
As any parent knows, kids grow up way too fast. Even country music superstars like Jason Aldean can’t escape this fact, it seems!. Navy Rome, the young daughter of Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr is ready to go, it seems. Well, based on an Insta clip her country music star father shared to his account this weekend. And, from the sounds of things, the decked-out three-year-old is ready for a pretty cool dance!
‘The Voice’ Coach Gwen Stefani Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With Sheer Dress Pics
While promoting her new makeup line, The Voice coach Gwen Stefani absolutely stuns her social media followers as she shares sheer dress snapshots. In her Instagram post, which features the images for the latest issue of LVR Magazine, Gwen Stefani declared, “Living my glam girl fantasy with LUISAVIAROMA.”. Gwen...
‘Days of Our Lives’ May Be Making a Major Change Amid Shift To Peacock
Weeks after Days of Our Lives announces it was planning to leave NBC after 57 years, the hit soap opera series is now looking to make a major change. According to TV Line, the Days of Our Lives episode may end up running longer on its new home, Peacock. The show will begin streaming on the streaming service on September 12th after nearly six decades on NBC. New episodes will be released every weekday and will only be available to subscribers of Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 per month. However, there will a “Fall” promotion next month that slashes the price to $1.99 per month.
Outsider.com
551K+
Followers
59K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0