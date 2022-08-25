Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
County Fire Departments Request ARPA Funds from County Commissioners
At the August 29 meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court, representatives from several county fire departments requested funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The ARPA was passed by the U.S. Congress last year to help communities recover from the effects of the COVID pandemic. Brown County was awarded...
brownwoodnews.com
3M applies for air quality permit in regard to nitrogen oxides
The following is 3M’s recent notice of application and preliminary decision for an air quality permit. APPLICATION ANS PRELIMINARY DECISION. 3M Company, 4501 Highway 377 South, Brownwood, TX 7680 –5907, has applied to the Texas commission on environmental quality (TCEQ) for an amendment to air quality permit number 23344, which would authorize modification to a glass bead manufacturing facility located at 4501 Highway 377 South, Brownwood, Brown County, TX 76801. This application was processed in an expedited manner, as allowed by the commissioners’ rules and 30 Texas administrative code, chapter 101, subchapter J. This application was submitted to the TCEQ on April 7, 2022. The amendment will authorize an increase in emissions of the following air contaminates: nitrogen oxides.
koxe.com
Water Restrictions Remain Voluntary
As of 11:30 am Monday, August 29th , Lake Brownwood was at 6 feet and 7 tenths below spillway. The Brown County Water Improvement District is still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of their Drought Contingency Plan. As of Monday, Lake Brownwood was at 67.3 % capacity. One month...
brownwoodnews.com
Recent Early arrests include possession of methamphetamines, DWI
The Early Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Tuesday:. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Aaron Michael Hodges was arrested during a disturbance call on Sudderth Dr. With outstanding warrants, Hodges was taken into custody and booked into the Brown County Jail. On Saturday, Aug. 27, officers stopped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
koxe.com
Proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget hearing held by City Council
The Brownwood City Council held a special called meeting Tuesday morning in which a public hearing was held regarding the 2022-23 fiscal year budget. At a 5:30 p.m. meeting later today, the budget will be approved on first reading after another public hearing. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the budget will be approved on second and final reading.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Republican Party hosting Sept. 6 showing of 2000 Mules
The Republican Party of Brown County is hosting a showing of 2000 Mules on Tuesday, Sept 6, 6:30 pm at Teddy’s Brewhaus, 100 Fisk Ave, Brownwood. Cost is $5 (cash only please) to cover the movie license fee we are required to collect. Come early and enjoy Dinner before...
brownwoodnews.com
Keep Brownwood Beautiful completes beehive relocation
Over the weekend the bees were safely removed and off to their new location!. Keep Brownwood Beautiful is very thankful to everyone that pulled together on GoFundMe and with other donations to help these bees on their way. The process was interesting to watch (from a safe distance) and learn...
brownwoodnews.com
Early police searching for missing 80-year-old
On Aug. 29, officers with the Early Police Department began an investigation of a missing person in the 100 block of Orchard Drive. Neighbors reported Don Rex Mayes 80 years old, missing and have not seen him since last Friday Aug. 26. Mayes does not have a vehicle and is known to walk everywhere, including Walmart and around the Bayou on CC Woodson where he fishes. All known areas have been checked by officers including the VA Hospital and local Hospital. Past acquaintances stated Mayes has no known family and is generally a loner.
brownwoodnews.com
Worship concert, benefit for Brynlee Aug. 31
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Abundant Life Church, located at 585 W. Commerce in Brownwood, a worship concert and fundraiser will be held for Brynlee Windham. Brynlee was born with Multi Suture Complex Craniosynotosis, a rare condition that affects the growth of her skull. Please join the Abundant Life Church family as it gathers to worship God and fund raise for this amazing little girl. Brynlee’s family has already spent thousands of dollars and will need thousands more to get her the care she needs.
koxe.com
Randall Henderson, 75, of Brownwood
Randall Henderson, age 75, of Brownwood passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Services for Randall are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Local students present summer research at HPU
Two area students recently participated in a four-week Summer Research Symposium at Howard Payne University. The students concluded their studies with a presentation to members of their families and HPU faculty. Yesenia Brunette, a graduate of Bangs High School, and Aishwarya Nigalye, a senior at Brownwood High School, performed research...
koxe.com
HardiQuinn Raina Hill, 9, of Brownwood
Funeral service for HardiQuinn Raina Hill, 9, of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Monday, August 22, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Alex Jay Ringhoffer, 65, of Cross Plains
Alex Jay Ringhoffer, 65, of Cross Plains, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Baylor University Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones in Dallas, Texas. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 31 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church...
koxe.com
Ben Shackelford, 63, of Brownwood
Ben Shackelford, age 63, of Brownwood passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. Graveside services for Ben will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Jordan Springs Cemetery with Bro. Terry Simmons officiating. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at...
Suspect found guilty, given life with no parole for Comanche County triple homicide
COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been found guilty and sentenced to life with no chance of parole in connection to a triple homicide in Comanche County. Brendan Jenkins was found guilty of Capital Murder and received his life-without-parole sentence Friday in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend, Ashlyn Smith, 18, and her […]
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood PD makes arrest for Aggravated Robbery, additional charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Friday, August 26, at approximately 6:50 a.m. officers were called to the area of Brady Avenue and 5th Street regarding a report of Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The victim reported to dispatch that known suspects, 19-year-old Amber Dawn Watson and 20-year-old Kaden Laine Slayton-Boyd stole his black SUV.
koxe.com
Jack Bowles “Bozy” Hagler, 79, of Brady
Date of Death: Sunday, August 28, 2022 in Melvin, Texas. Occupation: He was a self-employed master plumber for many years. Military: He served in the US Navy during the Viet Nam era. M E M O R I A L S E R V I C E. Time/Date: 3:00 pm...
koxe.com
Juan B. Medrano, 72, of Brady
Juan B. Medrano, age 72, of Brady, Texas passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his residence in Brady, Texas. Juan was born May 15, 1950 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico to Marcial Medrano and Epimenia (Briones) Medrano. He has been married to Ida Mireles since July of 1975. He worked at the Brady Combing Plant for over 10 years. He also worked for the City of Brady for several years. He lived in Hereford for many years before moving to Brady, where he has lived for 38 years. Juan liked to be outside, tell jokes and make people laugh. He loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed music, dancing, traveling to flea markets and his dog “Freckles”.
koxe.com
Grass Fire Breaks Out in City of Early Residential Area
A grass fire on Sunday afternoon broke out in a residential area in the City of Early. According to information from the City of Early Police Department:. A fire between Longhorn and Rosedale threatened several homes and caused Longhorn traffic to be closed down. Early Fire department, with assistance from...
koxe.com
L. J. Monroe, 88, of Coleman,
L. J. Monroe, age 88, of Coleman,Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 9:22am at his residence. Services are pending with Henderson Funeral Home of Coleman.
Comments / 0