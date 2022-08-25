ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 15

Teresa Bass
5d ago

How about putting a moratorium on new construction! If the drought is so bad stop building!

Reply
9
alice k
4d ago

How about CA leave their fixation of gas cars behind while Hollywood fly their jets to go food shopping and maybe cut back on their water sucking ways.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

1,800 horses removed from Nevada land under extreme drought

ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties. When the gathering was planned earlier this year the population estimate on the Triple B Complex was 3,475 wild horses, excluding the 2022 foal crop. Bureau of Land Management officials say the region’s capacity to support horses and other mandated land uses is between 482 and 821 animals.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
SPARKS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Fountains#Colorado River#Lake Mead#Water Conservation#The Las Vegas Strip#Fountains Of Bellagio#Italian#Western
msn.com

Get Out of Nevada Now

Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in history, and will continue to drop indefinitely. There is no chance the water situation will improve.
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Growth Threatened by New Rules

Las Vegas is a technological marvel. Forget the fact that the Sin City is in the middle of a vast desert, the grand architecture, world-class amenities and party atmosphere of the Vegas is being copied in other places like Dubai and Macau. The city's location gives it a more mythical...
Fox5 KVVU

Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state. The right to choose is even written into the state’s constitution. However, according to one attorney, Nevada is the only state in the country that can imprison someone for terminating their own pregnancy without a doctor’s assistance after 24 weeks. It’s an obscure law passed more than a century ago but because of it, one woman is still fighting for her freedom.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mynews4.com

Gov. Sisolak declares Nevada's first Environmental Justice Day

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News4-Fox11) — Governor Steve Sisolak declared August 29 as "Environmental Justice Day" and the State has compiled resources for residents to use in marking the occassion. Today is now the first Environmental Justice Day declared in Nevada. The governor's office has gathered a set of resources...
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

Unique New Las Vegas Strip Casino Faces a Problem

Building a resort/casino -- even one that's small compared to the megaresorts owned by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) -- involves enormous resources. Besides hundreds of millions of dollars of capital, a developer also needs a complicated array of permits and zoning approvals...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

After 6 years of leftist leadership, Laxalt is the silver lining Nevadans need

This opinion column was submitted by Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. For nearly six years, Nevadans have been disappointed by Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. Since entering office, she’s consistently championed priorities of the far-left, not Nevada. She’s voted with Joe Biden 93% of the time and left a trail of destruction in her wake. But this November, voters have an escape route: Republican Adam Laxalt.  ...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gets $4.5 million for unemployment system

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is getting millions of dollars to improve its unemployment insurance system. The funding, totaling $4.5 million, comes from the American Rescue Plan, and will help improve access to insurance benefits. It will help simplify instructions, provide translation services, enhance technology, increase staffing,...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas among rudest cities in America, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found Las Vegas is among the top five rudest cities in America. Compiled by Preply, the company says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC News

NBC News

450K+
Followers
54K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy