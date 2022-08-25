Read full article on original website
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Hate Crimes Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
NBC Bay Area
Searching for More Space? Rental Price for 2-Bedroom Apartments on the Rise
Bay Area rent prices are going up and down depending on exactly what kind of home people are looking for. It appears more and more renters are looking for a little more space than they used to. Zumper says the rental price on two-bedroom apartments is starting to climb in...
Historic mansion in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights offers modern luxe for $14 million
The home features postcard views from the sports court to the pent room.
South San Francisco man’s dad found in Lake Mead 20 years after drowning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tom Erndt finally has an answer he’s been waiting to hear for 20 years. His father’s remains were found at the bottom of drought-stricken Lake Mead in Nevada this summer, not far from where Erndt last saw him on August 2, 2002. The South San Francisco man’s father had been officially […]
berkeleyside.org
Reservations are now open at one of Berkeley’s most anticipated restaurants
Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology, UC Berkeley. First Thursday tasting is Sept. 1, reservations are available online. Opening a restaurant is never easy, but opening a restaurant in a non-traditional space and on a UC campus is an even greater challenge. As Cafe Ohlone founders Louis Trevino and Vincent Medina have said on more than one occasion, though, “we must wait until the time is right” to open, and that time is now: Starting Tuesday, the world’s first Ohlone restaurant is finally taking reservations for its all-new space at UC Berkeley’s Anthropology building.
Tony's Pizza alum Laura Meyer to open her own Bay Area pizza restaurant
"I'm not just a one hit wonder when it comes to pizza," said the pizza chef.
San Mateo facility that served residents dish detergent faced complaints in past
The senior living facility where one woman died from a poisoning on Monday has faced multiple complaints from previous residents, according to a complaint investigation report obtained by KRON4.
eastcountytoday.net
Triple Digit Temperatures Returning to Bay Area
According to the National Weather service, the San Francisco Bay Area will see increasing heat later this week with weather in the highs between 90-degrees to 110-degrees inland over the next 5-10 days. The forecast calls for increased heat by Thursday through next weekend East Contra Costa County—for example, by...
Bay Area college student goes missing on California road trip
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
Study: This is the rudest city in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
Hawaii travel agent pleads guilty in scam of Bay Area residents, including friends
Some of the affected clients were family friends and old classmates.
NBC Bay Area
The Future of Parklets in San Francisco
A lifeline that kept many San Francisco restaurants alive during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic may be there to stay but could cost business owners. Parklets, makeshift outside seating areas that popped up all over the city, allowed people to dine or shop outdoors and have now become a regular extension of some business footprints.
SFGate
Enviromental group reports large numbers of fish dying all over SF Bay
Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-ff was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
110 degrees in Livermore, 105 in Big Sur; scorching Labor Day weekend ahead
SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the entire Bay Area over the Labor Day weekend, predicting temperatures soaring to as high as 112 degrees and warning local residents to include cooling activities in their holiday plans.Just how hot will it get? The weather service issued a menu of what Mother Nature has in store.Livermore/Concord/Discovery Bay: 105-110 degreesMorgan Hill/Gilroy: ~105 degreesParkfield/Pinnacles National Park: 108-112 degreesNapa/Santa Rosa: 99-102 degreesSan Jose: 95-100 degreesBig Sur (higher terrain): 90-105 degreesSanta Cruz: ~90 degrees "While confidence in dangerously hot temperatures is greatest across the interior, coastal areas are...
Oakland A’s get good news on Howard Terminal Project
While the Oakland A’s had received positive news regarding the Howard Terminal Project, they were not out of the woods yet. There had been several lawsuits in an attempt to stop the proposed project from going forward, any of which could derail those plans and lead to the A’s move to Las Vegas.
Our Definitive Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area
Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
msn.com
Thousands of dead fish found at Oakland’s Lake Merritt. A Bay Area-wide problem may be the cause
Oakland residents woke up Sunday morning to find thousands of dead fish lining the shores of Lake Merritt, in what scientists say may be attributed to a sudden increase in the amount of algae in the water that are toxic for some marine life. The phenomenon — known as an...
San Francisco's homelessness laid bare: Images show city streets crowded with tents as figures show 8,000 are homeless - but woke politicians do nothing as business owners threatening to withhold taxes
A flood of new images from the streets of San Francisco have brought into stark focus the extent of the city's ongoing homelessness problem, which has driven some businesses to threaten to withhold tax payments. Rows of tents were pictured lined up outside businesses with people's belongings strewn across the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on Crow Canyon Place in San Ramon
Officials in San Ramon reported a multi-vehicle crash on Crow Canyon Place on the afternoon of Thursday, August 25, 2022. The San Ramon Police Department reported the incident around 3:00 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place between Crow Canyon Road and Fostoria Way. The area was shut down at approximately 3:10 p.m., but authorities reopened it at 3:50 p.m.
sfbayview.com
The Treasure Island mainstream media blockade is broken as islanders protest illegal eviction lotteries and tolls
Because they hide their activities, our plan has been to expose classist, racist Treasure Island power brokers. Over the last eight years beginning in 2014, the San Francisco Bay View National Black Newspaper has published 76 articles exposing the activities that the Navy and developers on Treasure Island have concealed, compromising the lives of low income, poor and people of color who live on the 404-acre toxic island.
