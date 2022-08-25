Lamar Jackson and his contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens has been a headline all season long. There are people around the league that feel Baltimore needs to extend him this offseason or they will lose him after the 2022 campaign. Negotiations have reportedly been on-going throughout the offseason, but nothing has come to fruition. […] The post Lamar Jackson fires back at fan’s $250 million Ravens contract claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO