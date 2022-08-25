Read full article on original website
Castillo Top Point Guard in the Country
Updated basketball recruiting rankings from ESPN.com came out on Monday, and Bartlesville High guard David Castillo is still surging. Castillo is listed as the No. 8 player in the country in the Class of 2024, and is the highest point guard listed in his classification. Castillo has garnered nationwide attention...
Sports » Latest News
Caney Valley took the stage in week zero against Pawhuska, falling 52-7. While the score was not close, there were some interesting things and positives to take from last Fridays matchup. After scoring their only touchdown on the night, the Trojans elected to kick a drop-kick extra point. Mitchell talks...
Bruins to Face Former Skipper on Friday
Bartlesville High will begin its football season this Friday night, as the Bruins will head to Claremore to face the Zebras to begin the year. This is the fifth straight season that Bartlesville has started with a week one matchup against Claremore. There will be a familiar name on the...
Jenks football player appealing his suspension, says he was the victim of unsportsmanlike conduct
JENKS, Okla. — FOX23 has video that’s circulating on social media of a Jenks High School football player getting his head pushed into the ground multiple times after a play was over. The incident happened during Friday night’s game between Jenks and Edmond Santa Fe. The Jenks...
Tulsa's longest-running restaurant vandalized
The restaurant posted on Facebook that vandals "struck again" and damaged their window early Friday morning.
Drummond Heirloom Exhibit to Open Sep 1.
The Drummond Heirlooms exhibit is opened for the entire month of September. Things included in the exhibit are school items, clothing, toys and other items that belong to the Frederick and Adeline Drummond family. The Fred and Addie Drummond Home is located at 305 North Price Avenue in Hominy. There...
Four Members Of The Same Family Vanished From Tulsa, Oklahoma
Paula Phillips, Londa Phillips, and Donald Ray Phillips are siblings who lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On October 3, 1991, 26-year-old Paula Phillips left her apartment at 6300 West 11th Place to go to the neighborhood store around 7 pm. Paula has never been seen again.
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
Little Balkans Festival begins in Pittsburg
Little Balkans, the week-long event that celebrates the region's diverse cultural and ethnic heritage kicked off today in Pittsburg.
Webb City Little Leaguer continues Chicken Nugget Tour
Our local little leaguer from Webb City is continuing his tour as a professional chicken nugget taste tester. Brody Jackson as we all know has gone viral on social media websites for saying his dream job is to be a “Chicken Nugget Taste Tester”. Many fast food franchises are lining up to celebrate him and […]
OKWU Pro is a New Program at Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Oklahoma Wesleyan University is pleased to offer more than 350 concise, affordable, and self-paced online courses designed to help you enhance your credentials, earn professional certifications and badges, or explore an area of career interest while balancing the demands of your busy life. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dr. Brett Andrews,...
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Tulsa man released from California jail with felony warrants in Oklahoma arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old man accused of running away with a teenage girl from Tulsa has been arrested in Tulsa after he was convicted and found guilty of similar crimes in California. Bartley walked out of a California courtroom on August 17 after being convicted of having sex...
Panasonic looks at Oklahoma for new plant, again, The Wall Street Journal reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Panasonic Holdings Corp, a Tesla supplier, is in discussions to build an additional battery plant in the U.S. and the company is looking at Oklahoma again, The Wall Street Journal reports. The EV battery plant would be roughly $4 billion, though there are no guarantees...
Residents in limbo after Tulsa apartment building is condemned
Several Tulsa families are looking for a place to go after their apartment building near East Archer Street and North Florence Avenue was condemned
No rehearsal needed; Women of Rock hit the stage
MINDENMINES, Mo. – The Summer Women of Rock show today electrified the stage with performances from local rock bands. Officials say this event was the perfect opportunity for 4-Staters to get out into the community and support local artists. The event featured food trucks, the main stage, and merchandise...
Prairie State Park in Barton County introduce their new pumpkin colored Bison calf
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. – Prairie State Park, 45 minutes north of Joplin, boasts a herd of about 100 American Bison. Although American Bison once roamed the entire state they were driven out 100 years ago. However Prairie State Park have been successful reintroducing them to the state. Saturday Prairie...
Four children hospitalized in Highway 69 crash near Pryor Industrial Park
PRYOR, Okla. — Three children are in critical condition this evening after police in Pryor said a semi truck rear ended a silver Honda minivan with four children and one adult inside around 11:30 Tuesday morning. According to police, the children range in ages from an infant to six...
Osage County Free Fair 2022 News
The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner. Starting Sept. 14 and running through Sep. 17. The event will feature vendors, rides, two nights of rodeos, a Chili-Sala cookoff, turtle races and much more. Wednesday is used as an entry day for people participating. Thursday is the first...
