Dewey, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Castillo Top Point Guard in the Country

Updated basketball recruiting rankings from ESPN.com came out on Monday, and Bartlesville High guard David Castillo is still surging. Castillo is listed as the No. 8 player in the country in the Class of 2024, and is the highest point guard listed in his classification. Castillo has garnered nationwide attention...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Sports » Latest News

Sports » Latest News

Caney Valley took the stage in week zero against Pawhuska, falling 52-7. While the score was not close, there were some interesting things and positives to take from last Fridays matchup. After scoring their only touchdown on the night, the Trojans elected to kick a drop-kick extra point. Mitchell talks...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins to Face Former Skipper on Friday

Bartlesville High will begin its football season this Friday night, as the Bruins will head to Claremore to face the Zebras to begin the year. This is the fifth straight season that Bartlesville has started with a week one matchup against Claremore. There will be a familiar name on the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Dewey, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Dewey, OK
Miami, OK
Sports
City
Miami, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
bartlesvilleradio.com

Drummond Heirloom Exhibit to Open Sep 1.

The Drummond Heirlooms exhibit is opened for the entire month of September. Things included in the exhibit are school items, clothing, toys and other items that belong to the Frederick and Adeline Drummond family. The Fred and Addie Drummond Home is located at 305 North Price Avenue in Hominy. There...
HOMINY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6

City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
#American Football#Dewey Opens#The Dewey Bulldoggers
bartlesvilleradio.com

OKWU Pro is a New Program at Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Oklahoma Wesleyan University is pleased to offer more than 350 concise, affordable, and self-paced online courses designed to help you enhance your credentials, earn professional certifications and badges, or explore an area of career interest while balancing the demands of your busy life. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dr. Brett Andrews,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Football
Sports
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Free Fair 2022 News

The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner. Starting Sept. 14 and running through Sep. 17. The event will feature vendors, rides, two nights of rodeos, a Chili-Sala cookoff, turtle races and much more. Wednesday is used as an entry day for people participating. Thursday is the first...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

