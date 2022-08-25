The City of Bartlesville will be purchasing a new aerial platform fire truck for the fire department by the end of this year if supply chain disruptions do not interfere. In a meeting held last week, the city opened bids they had taken earlier this year for a new truck to replace the existing 85-foot aerial platform truck. Bids received were for a 95-foot and a 100-foot truck so any choice would be an improvement over the existing vehicle. After reviewing the bids, the city approved the cost of $1.3 million to purchase the 100 foot truck.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO