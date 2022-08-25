Read full article on original website
Sports » Latest News
Caney Valley took the stage in week zero against Pawhuska, falling 52-7. While the score was not close, there were some interesting things and positives to take from last Fridays matchup. After scoring their only touchdown on the night, the Trojans elected to kick a drop-kick extra point. Mitchell talks...
Bruin Football Practices Outside Tuesday
Bartlesville High is getting set for its first game of the 2022 season on Friday night at Claremore, and the Bruins got a chance to get on the field at Custer Stadium for practice on Tuesday evening. The weather on Monday caused BHS to have to move inside, so yesterday...
Bruins to Face Former Skipper on Friday
Bartlesville High will begin its football season this Friday night, as the Bruins will head to Claremore to face the Zebras to begin the year. This is the fifth straight season that Bartlesville has started with a week one matchup against Claremore. There will be a familiar name on the...
Castillo Top Point Guard in the Country
Updated basketball recruiting rankings from ESPN.com came out on Monday, and Bartlesville High guard David Castillo is still surging. Castillo is listed as the No. 8 player in the country in the Class of 2024, and is the highest point guard listed in his classification. Castillo has garnered nationwide attention...
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
T-Shirt fundraiser held in honor of Cascia Hall football player who collapsed on the field Friday
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 was given an update on the Cascia Hall football player who collapsed during last Friday night’s game. His mother said his condition is improving. Friday night, FOX23 reported when the medical team rushed to the field to help Collin Cottom. He collapsed, needed chest compressions and was rushed to the hospital.
Drummond Heirloom Exhibit to Open Sep 1.
The Drummond Heirlooms exhibit is opened for the entire month of September. Things included in the exhibit are school items, clothing, toys and other items that belong to the Frederick and Adeline Drummond family. The Fred and Addie Drummond Home is located at 305 North Price Avenue in Hominy. There...
OKWU Pro is a New Program at Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Oklahoma Wesleyan University is pleased to offer more than 350 concise, affordable, and self-paced online courses designed to help you enhance your credentials, earn professional certifications and badges, or explore an area of career interest while balancing the demands of your busy life. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dr. Brett Andrews,...
Osage County Free Fair 2022 News
The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner. Starting Sept. 14 and running through Sep. 17. The event will feature vendors, rides, two nights of rodeos, a Chili-Sala cookoff, turtle races and much more. Wednesday is used as an entry day for people participating. Thursday is the first...
Tulsa's longest-running restaurant vandalized
The restaurant posted on Facebook that vandals "struck again" and damaged their window early Friday morning.
Four Members Of The Same Family Vanished From Tulsa, Oklahoma
Paula Phillips, Londa Phillips, and Donald Ray Phillips are siblings who lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On October 3, 1991, 26-year-old Paula Phillips left her apartment at 6300 West 11th Place to go to the neighborhood store around 7 pm. Paula has never been seen again.
City of Bartlesville Purchases Platform Fire Truck
The City of Bartlesville will be purchasing a new aerial platform fire truck for the fire department by the end of this year if supply chain disruptions do not interfere. In a meeting held last week, the city opened bids they had taken earlier this year for a new truck to replace the existing 85-foot aerial platform truck. Bids received were for a 95-foot and a 100-foot truck so any choice would be an improvement over the existing vehicle. After reviewing the bids, the city approved the cost of $1.3 million to purchase the 100 foot truck.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
OHP releases new details on I-44 collision that hospitalized five people
ADAIR, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released new details on a collision on I-44 that hospitalized five people Saturday afternoon. OHP said three vehicles were traveling west on I-44, about 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County:. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Hernandez, 48, of...
Loren Roszel for Bartlesville City Council Ward 2
Loren Roszel is running for Bartlesville City Council in Ward 2, and on Monday, he visted with us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to update us on his campaign. Roszel has been busy talking, and more importantly, listening to citizens since he announced that he is running for city council. He has been taking input from citizens and business people alike.
Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation
An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
Jail bookings Aug. 19-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 19-25 include:. Spencer Arkeketa, 18, Ponca City, BIA hold. Crystal Bearchum, 28, BIA hold. Lakota Soioux Boice, 36, Ponca City, domestic abuse in presence of a minor. George David Brady, 34, BIA...
Jenks parents upset over school dress code
Jenks parents voiced concern on Facebook after they say the Jenks Public Schools' dress code changed before the school year started.
Aircraft-Related Incident at Lake Keystone Under Investigation
Investigation continues on an aircraft water-related accident that occurred over the weekend at Lake Kystone near Mud Creek in Osage County. A Boeing Stearman PT-17 Biplane flown by Bruce Forces of Collinsville apparently lost control over the lake leading to a crash landing. Forbes was injured internally and taken to St Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in stable condition. A passenger in the plane -- Nevill Baily of Tulsa -- was also transported to the hospital but later released. The plane was recovered on Sunday by the FAA/NTSB, who is conducting the investigation.
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
