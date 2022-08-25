ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Sports » Latest News

Caney Valley took the stage in week zero against Pawhuska, falling 52-7. While the score was not close, there were some interesting things and positives to take from last Fridays matchup. After scoring their only touchdown on the night, the Trojans elected to kick a drop-kick extra point. Mitchell talks...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruin Football Practices Outside Tuesday

Bartlesville High is getting set for its first game of the 2022 season on Friday night at Claremore, and the Bruins got a chance to get on the field at Custer Stadium for practice on Tuesday evening. The weather on Monday caused BHS to have to move inside, so yesterday...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins to Face Former Skipper on Friday

Bartlesville High will begin its football season this Friday night, as the Bruins will head to Claremore to face the Zebras to begin the year. This is the fifth straight season that Bartlesville has started with a week one matchup against Claremore. There will be a familiar name on the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Castillo Top Point Guard in the Country

Updated basketball recruiting rankings from ESPN.com came out on Monday, and Bartlesville High guard David Castillo is still surging. Castillo is listed as the No. 8 player in the country in the Class of 2024, and is the highest point guard listed in his classification. Castillo has garnered nationwide attention...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6

City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Drummond Heirloom Exhibit to Open Sep 1.

The Drummond Heirlooms exhibit is opened for the entire month of September. Things included in the exhibit are school items, clothing, toys and other items that belong to the Frederick and Adeline Drummond family. The Fred and Addie Drummond Home is located at 305 North Price Avenue in Hominy. There...
HOMINY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

OKWU Pro is a New Program at Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Oklahoma Wesleyan University is pleased to offer more than 350 concise, affordable, and self-paced online courses designed to help you enhance your credentials, earn professional certifications and badges, or explore an area of career interest while balancing the demands of your busy life. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dr. Brett Andrews,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Free Fair 2022 News

The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner. Starting Sept. 14 and running through Sep. 17. The event will feature vendors, rides, two nights of rodeos, a Chili-Sala cookoff, turtle races and much more. Wednesday is used as an entry day for people participating. Thursday is the first...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Bartlesville Purchases Platform Fire Truck

The City of Bartlesville will be purchasing a new aerial platform fire truck for the fire department by the end of this year if supply chain disruptions do not interfere. In a meeting held last week, the city opened bids they had taken earlier this year for a new truck to replace the existing 85-foot aerial platform truck. Bids received were for a 95-foot and a 100-foot truck so any choice would be an improvement over the existing vehicle. After reviewing the bids, the city approved the cost of $1.3 million to purchase the 100 foot truck.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Loren Roszel for Bartlesville City Council Ward 2

Loren Roszel is running for Bartlesville City Council in Ward 2, and on Monday, he visted with us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to update us on his campaign. Roszel has been busy talking, and more importantly, listening to citizens since he announced that he is running for city council. He has been taking input from citizens and business people alike.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation

An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Aug. 19-25

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 19-25 include:. Spencer Arkeketa, 18, Ponca City, BIA hold. Crystal Bearchum, 28, BIA hold. Lakota Soioux Boice, 36, Ponca City, domestic abuse in presence of a minor. George David Brady, 34, BIA...
KAY COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Aircraft-Related Incident at Lake Keystone Under Investigation

Investigation continues on an aircraft water-related accident that occurred over the weekend at Lake Kystone near Mud Creek in Osage County. A Boeing Stearman PT-17 Biplane flown by Bruce Forces of Collinsville apparently lost control over the lake leading to a crash landing. Forbes was injured internally and taken to St Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in stable condition. A passenger in the plane -- Nevill Baily of Tulsa -- was also transported to the hospital but later released. The plane was recovered on Sunday by the FAA/NTSB, who is conducting the investigation.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

