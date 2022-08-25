ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ski mask-wearing armed robbers raid Downtown Fresno store, police say

By Marcela Chavez
 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Four suspects who raided a Downtown Fresno store in an armed robbery on Thursday are being sought by the Fresno Police Department, officers say.

Officials say just before 2:00 p.m., four Black men wearing ski masks got into the Blue Bird clothing store, smashed the glass jewelry counter with a hammer, took jewelry, and fled the scene in a vehicle that was waiting for them.

According to the authorities, there were no customers in the store and no one was injured. Officers added that this is considered an armed robbery because of the use of hammers.

Anyone with information should call the Fresno police at (559) 621-7000.

Comments / 5

Patty Kakez Peña
5d ago

Blue bird clothing store? been in the valley 48 years and never heard of this place lol

Reply
7
 

YourCentralValley.com

Violent weekend in Fresno addressed by police chief

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – It was a violent weekend in Fresno, with five total shootings, a triple stabbing, and three children being rushed to the hospital — all within a 48-hour span. The violent weekend prompted Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama to hold a press conference Monday, detailing what happened. Despite the shootings that claimed […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Terra Bella man hit by truck while running from officers

According to the Tulare Police Department, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, dispatchers received a notification from a license plate reader (LPR) in the area of Leland and Hillman. The notification advised that a stolen vehicle was in the area and provided the vehicle description. Officers responded to the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.
TERRA BELLA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

