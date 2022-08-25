ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these are his 10 favorite 'dividend aristocrats' to own through year-end

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his 10 favorite "dividend aristocrats" to own through year-end, including McDonald's and Hormel. The "Mad Money" host said the companies' quarterly payouts offer protection against Federal Reserve-related market declines. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his...
CNBC

Meet billionaire Gautam Adani, a college dropout who just became the third-richest person in the world with $137 billion

There's a new No. 3 on the global wealth rankings. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani leapfrogged luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault on Tuesday. With a $137 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani is the first-ever Asian man to crack the top three. He sits behind only Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (worth $153 billion) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (worth $251 billion) on the rich list.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Big Lots, Best Buy, Nikola and Lucid

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Big Lots – Shares jumped 11.74% after the discount retailer posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the recent quarter. Revenue also beat expectations, and comparable store sales fell 9.2% year-over-year, but beat analysts' expectations of a wider decline. Best Buy –...
CNBC

Steve Hanke says we're going to have one 'whopper' of a recession in 2023

The U.S. economy is going to fall into a recession next year, according to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, and that's not necessarily because of higher interest rates. "We will have a recession because we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply...
CNBC

Stock futures rise cautiously after Wall Street's sell-off stretches into third day

Stock futures were fractionally higher early Wednesday after Wall Street's losing streak stretched into its third day and endangered the market's recent summer rebound. Shares of Chewy tumbled more than 11% in extended trading after the pet products retailer issued weak revenue guidance. HP Inc's stock dipped after the company missed revenue estimates.
CNBC

Oil recoups some losses on signs of firm U.S. fuel demand

Oil prices inched up on Wednesday as industry data showed U.S. fuel stocks fell more than expected, recovering slightly from a 5% drop on Tuesday on fears fuel demand will suffer as China steps up Covid-19 curbs and central banks hike interest rates. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures...
CNBC

Gold recovers from one-month low as U.S. dollar backtracks

Gold prices reversed course to trade higher on Monday as a dollar rally lost its steam, having pushed bullion to one-month lows earlier in the session after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled higher interest rates. Spot gold rose 0.04% to $1,737.59 per ounce. Prices touched their lowest since July 27...
CNBC

Traders Choice: Stocks on the move today

The traders offer stocks their watching now. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Courtney Garcia and Guy Adami.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Chewy, HP, CrowdStrike and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Chewy — Chewy shares slumped 8% after hours as the company missed Wall Street's revenue estimates for the recent quarter and shared a disappointing forecast for the current period and full year. The online pet retailer also shared a surprise earnings beat of 5 cents a share.
STOCKS

