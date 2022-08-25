Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says Powell 'means business' on inflation, so avoid money-losing companies
Shareholders of money-losing companies should steel themselves for more downside, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave that notice in his Jackson Hole speech, showing investors that he "means business" in the fight against inflation, the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that...
CNBC
Cramer says avoid all speculative investments like crypto as the Fed stays hawkish
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is "going to bring the pain until it puts an end to the gambling," CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. For that reason, the "Mad Money" host implored investors to avoid speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday implored investors to stay away from...
CNBC
Historic charts suggest the stock market could have a solid finish to the year, Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that veteran chartist Larry Williams sees the potential for Wall Street to finish out the year on a relatively solid note. The "Mad Money" host dissected a handful of historical analogues that Williams believes offer clues on where the Dow Jones Industrial Average can go from here.
CNBC
Op-ed: September is historically the worst month of the year for stocks, but recent strength suggests the market could buck the trend
Andrew Graham, founder/managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. September is usually thought to be the worst month for stocks. This year, it's reasonable to expect a better-than-usual September. That's because much of the annual de-risking took place earlier in the year. Some of the stocks hit hard at the beginning...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these are his 10 favorite 'dividend aristocrats' to own through year-end
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his 10 favorite "dividend aristocrats" to own through year-end, including McDonald's and Hormel. The "Mad Money" host said the companies' quarterly payouts offer protection against Federal Reserve-related market declines. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his...
CNBC
Worst is yet to come: Economist Stephen Roach says U.S. needs 'miracle' to avoid recession
Negative economic growth in the year's first half may be a foreshock to a much deeper downturn that could last into 2024. Stephen Roach, who served as chair of Morgan Stanley Asia, warns the U.S. needs a "miracle" to avoid a recession. "We'll definitely have a recession as the lagged...
CNBC
Cannabis drinks pop up as companies bet on the growing market for legal marijuana
Companies are betting people will want cannabis drinks as the market for legal marijuana expands. The drinks are being marketed as an alternative to alcohol. But experts say dosing is a concern and note the lack of research about the drinks. You can smoke it, vape it and eat it....
CNBC
Meet billionaire Gautam Adani, a college dropout who just became the third-richest person in the world with $137 billion
There's a new No. 3 on the global wealth rankings. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani leapfrogged luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault on Tuesday. With a $137 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani is the first-ever Asian man to crack the top three. He sits behind only Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (worth $153 billion) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (worth $251 billion) on the rich list.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Big Lots, Best Buy, Nikola and Lucid
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Big Lots – Shares jumped 11.74% after the discount retailer posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the recent quarter. Revenue also beat expectations, and comparable store sales fell 9.2% year-over-year, but beat analysts' expectations of a wider decline. Best Buy –...
CNBC
BYD plunges after Buffett trims his stake; one fund manager says it could be a warning sign
EV maker BYD falls more than 12%, dragging down Hang Seng Index on Wednesday. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its stake to 19.92% to 20.04%, according to a filing. Yang Liu of Atlantis Investment says this is a "common trend," warning "maybe we'll see more" of such trims. Hong Kong-listed...
CNBC
Steve Hanke says we're going to have one 'whopper' of a recession in 2023
The U.S. economy is going to fall into a recession next year, according to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, and that's not necessarily because of higher interest rates. "We will have a recession because we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply...
CNBC
Stock futures rise cautiously after Wall Street's sell-off stretches into third day
Stock futures were fractionally higher early Wednesday after Wall Street's losing streak stretched into its third day and endangered the market's recent summer rebound. Shares of Chewy tumbled more than 11% in extended trading after the pet products retailer issued weak revenue guidance. HP Inc's stock dipped after the company missed revenue estimates.
CNBC
Oil recoups some losses on signs of firm U.S. fuel demand
Oil prices inched up on Wednesday as industry data showed U.S. fuel stocks fell more than expected, recovering slightly from a 5% drop on Tuesday on fears fuel demand will suffer as China steps up Covid-19 curbs and central banks hike interest rates. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures...
CNBC
Global miners are confident China's stimulus will help prop up steel and iron ore demand
China's biggest iron ore suppliers are optimistic about Beijing's plans to roll out policies and stimuli to buttress the steel industry as the country faces economic headwinds and a struggling property industry. Iron ore is a key ingredient for steel making, while steel is a raw material in many of...
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin Mining Stocks?
If you believe the price of Bitcoin is headed up, there is a case to be made for investing in cheap Bitcoin mining stocks.
CNBC
Trump-linked SPAC's stock falls as shareholders weigh delaying merger with ex-president's media firm
Digital World Acquisition Corp. is trying to extend the deadline to complete its merger with former President Donald Trump's Trump Media and Technology Group. Shares of DWAC fell Monday as shareholders considered the delay and Trump contends with several serious legal issues. Trump Media is also reportedly facing severe financial...
CNBC
Gold recovers from one-month low as U.S. dollar backtracks
Gold prices reversed course to trade higher on Monday as a dollar rally lost its steam, having pushed bullion to one-month lows earlier in the session after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled higher interest rates. Spot gold rose 0.04% to $1,737.59 per ounce. Prices touched their lowest since July 27...
CNBC
Traders Choice: Stocks on the move today
The traders offer stocks their watching now. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Courtney Garcia and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Chewy, HP, CrowdStrike and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Chewy — Chewy shares slumped 8% after hours as the company missed Wall Street's revenue estimates for the recent quarter and shared a disappointing forecast for the current period and full year. The online pet retailer also shared a surprise earnings beat of 5 cents a share.
