kgou.org
PM NewsBrief: Aug. 29, 2022
Oklahomans enrolled in SoonerCare eligible for free help in quitting tobacco. The agency that runs SoonerCare, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, says SoonerCare members qualify for several aid programs. The agency covers free counseling sessions with doctors for some guidance on quitting. It covers nicotine patches, gum and lozenges with...
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt holds $1000-per-plate fundraiser while anti-turnpike protestors demonstrate outside
Supporters of Gov. Kevin Stitt were met with a barrage of turnpike protestors outside of a Tuesday morning campaign fundraising luncheon. The governor — whose event advertised a suggested $1,000 donation per plate — entered and exited through a side door and never acknowledged demonstrators. Pike Off has...
Number of emergency-certified teachers keeps climbing amid Oklahoma-wide educator shortage
More than 2,500 teachers are teaching with an emergency certificate in the early days of school across Oklahoma. That is according to a list of emergency teachers approved by Oklahoma’s State Board of Education during its August meeting last week. The emergency certified educators are in hundreds of districts...
Oklahoma voter turnout lags in August runoff
The vast majority of Oklahoma voters, with the exception of Libertarians in places with no local races, were eligible to participate in last week’s runoff election. Most did not cast a ballot, according to unofficial results posted on the Oklahoma State Election Board website. About a quarter of registered...
Whistleblowers allege embezzlement, fraud at Tahlequah nonprofit that championed Indigenous women
On her first day of work, Patti Mitchell walked into the National Indian Women’s Health Resource Center filled with pride. The walls were covered with black and white photographs of Native American women. As a Cherokee, Mitchell was thrilled to serve her people. From the middle of Indian Country,...
