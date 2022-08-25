Read full article on original website
SkySports
Premier League Deadline Day transfer deals since 2002 analysed | Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham & Man Utd big spenders
Deadline Day celebrates its 20th anniversary on Wednesday - but which summer windows stand out most and how much have clubs in English leagues spent on the final day for transfer business?. It has been two decades since Ivan Campo headlined the first-ever Deadline Day and made the switch from...
SkySports
Antony: Manchester United close to agreeing deal near £85m with Ajax for Brazilian winger
Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with Ajax for forward Antony. United's latest offer is thought to be close to the €100m (£85m) fee wanted by Ajax, a price which includes add-ons. Antony was once again left out of the Ajax squad for Sunday's game at...
SkySports
Premier League
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. The City GroundAttendance: Attendance29,296.
SkySports
What's going wrong for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa? Style questions, formation changes and injuries all part of slow start
Aston Villa are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League after losing three of their first four matches - and now face daunting tests against Arsenal and Manchester City. Villa supporters booed off their side following defeat at home to West Ham and Steven Gerrard is coming under...
SkySports
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Bayer Leverkusen agree season-long loan deal for Chelsea winger
Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a season-long loan deal with Chelsea for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. Hudson-Odoi is expected to fly to Germany on Monday for a medical. The move was in danger of collapse 24 hours ago as Leverkusen wanted an option inserted in the deal, but Chelsea only wanted a straight loan. It will be the first time the forward has been loaned out by the club.
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he 'doesn't recognise' former driver amid McLaren exit
Christian Horner says he "doesn't recognise" Daniel Ricciardo as the same driver he was during his time with Red Bull, following the Australian's "very sad" exit from McLaren. McLaren and Ricciardo last week confirmed a 'mutual termination' of his contract at the end of the 2022 season - a year short of completing the deal he signed when joining the team in 2021, which leaves him without a drive for the 2023 campaign.
SkySports
Bournemouth sack head coach Scott Parker after just four Premier League games
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker after just four games of the Premier League season. Parker left Fulham and took charge of Bournemouth 14 months ago, guiding them to promotion to the Premier League behind his former club last season. Transfer Centre LIVE!. Summer transfer window 2022: Done deals.
SkySports
Thomas Tuchel slams Chelsea defending and mentality following defeat to Southampton
Thomas Tuchel criticised his Chelsea players for "not being tough enough" and their "soft defending" after losing 2-1 at Southampton. Chelsea slumped to their second defeat of the season when Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong delivered a stunning first-half turnaround following Raheem Sterling's opener. The Blues have performed inconsistently across...
SkySports
Liverpool considering £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Liverpool are considering a £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Tottenham are in talks to sign Leeds winger Daniel James. Transfer Centre LIVE!. Summer transfer window 2022: Done deals. Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports...
SkySports
Explained: How Scott Parker left Bournemouth 26 days into new Premier League season
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker just four games into the new season as owner Maxim Demin called for "respect for one another" at the club. The Cherries were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, equalling the record Premier League defeat. Former England international Parker had led Bournemouth back...
SkySports
Birmingham 1-2 Norwich City: Onel Hernandez snatches last-gasp winner for Canaries
Onel Hernandez was Norwich's hero as they made it four straight wins with a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Birmingham at St Andrew's. Hernandez, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Blues, swept home the winner in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. The 29-year-old Cuban...
SkySports
Ref Watch: Should Man City's Erling Haaland and Newcastle's Fabian Schar have been sent off?
Should Erling Haaland and Fabian Schar have been sent off in their respective games this weekend? Dermot Gallagher discusses these and more in Ref Watch. INCIDENT: Erling Haaland caught Joachim Andersen in the head with a high boot as both went for the ball. No card was shown to the Man City striker.
SkySports
Manchester City in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund centre-back Manuel Akanji
Manchester City are in talks over a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund centre-back Manuel Akanji. Swiss international Akanji is into the final year of his contract and has yet to make an appearance for Dortmund this season. City boss Pep Guardiola would not rule out bringing in more signings before...
SkySports
Alpine make Pierre Gasly enquiries for Formula 1 2023 as Red Bull open door amid Oscar Piastri wait
Alpine are not yet prepared to move on from Oscar Piastri but have made enquiries about Pierre Gasly, while Esteban Ocon has made it clear that he wants Mick Schumacher to race alongside him next year. The F1 dispute surrounding Piastri and Alpine was heard by the governing FIA's Contract...
SkySports
Deadline Day on Sky Sports: When does the window shut? Plus key times and more
Time is running out for clubs to do business in the transfer window. Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to follow the drama with Sky Sports. On TV, online and on the go: You won't miss a moment of the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.
SkySports
Lucas Paqueta signs for West Ham from Lyon in club-record £51m deal
West Ham have completed the signing of Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a club-record fee of around £51m. The 24-year-old becomes David Moyes' eighth summer signing at the London Stadium, and trumps their previous record signing Sebastian Haller, who left the club only 18 months after arriving for £45m.
SkySports
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 5 tips and advice from experts
With the Premier League now moving into midweek action, Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand, FPL Heisenberg and FPL Family - who between them have 10 top-10k finishes and more...
SkySports
QPR 3-1 Hull City: Rangers ease to victory at Loftus Road
In-form QPR beat Hull 3-1 at Loftus Road after a superb first-half display blew away the visitors. Ilias Chair, Ethan Laird and the fit-again Chris Willock scored for Mick Beale's side before half-time, as they followed up Saturday's win at Watford with another impressive victory. Tyler Smith netted a consolation...
SkySports
Chelsea weighing up a late move for Wilfried Zaha - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are weighing up a late move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias, has vowed to reveal 'explosive' information about the Juventus midfielder in a bizarre video posted on Twitter. Under-pressure Aston Villa manager Steven...
SkySports
Martin Dubravka: Manchester United agree deal in principle for Newcastle goalkeeper
Manchester United have agreed a deal with Newcastle to sign goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The 33-year-old will move to Old Trafford on loan. Man Utd will have the option to make the deal permanent - an option that will become obligatory depending on the number of appearances Dubravka makes. Dubravka is...
