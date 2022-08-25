ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. The City GroundAttendance: Attendance29,296.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Bayer Leverkusen agree season-long loan deal for Chelsea winger

Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a season-long loan deal with Chelsea for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. Hudson-Odoi is expected to fly to Germany on Monday for a medical. The move was in danger of collapse 24 hours ago as Leverkusen wanted an option inserted in the deal, but Chelsea only wanted a straight loan. It will be the first time the forward has been loaned out by the club.
Daniel Ricciardo: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he 'doesn't recognise' former driver amid McLaren exit

Christian Horner says he "doesn't recognise" Daniel Ricciardo as the same driver he was during his time with Red Bull, following the Australian's "very sad" exit from McLaren. McLaren and Ricciardo last week confirmed a 'mutual termination' of his contract at the end of the 2022 season - a year short of completing the deal he signed when joining the team in 2021, which leaves him without a drive for the 2023 campaign.
Thomas Tuchel slams Chelsea defending and mentality following defeat to Southampton

Thomas Tuchel criticised his Chelsea players for "not being tough enough" and their "soft defending" after losing 2-1 at Southampton. Chelsea slumped to their second defeat of the season when Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong delivered a stunning first-half turnaround following Raheem Sterling's opener. The Blues have performed inconsistently across...
Lucas Paqueta signs for West Ham from Lyon in club-record £51m deal

West Ham have completed the signing of Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a club-record fee of around £51m. The 24-year-old becomes David Moyes' eighth summer signing at the London Stadium, and trumps their previous record signing Sebastian Haller, who left the club only 18 months after arriving for £45m.
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 5 tips and advice from experts

With the Premier League now moving into midweek action, Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand, FPL Heisenberg and FPL Family - who between them have 10 top-10k finishes and more...
QPR 3-1 Hull City: Rangers ease to victory at Loftus Road

In-form QPR beat Hull 3-1 at Loftus Road after a superb first-half display blew away the visitors. Ilias Chair, Ethan Laird and the fit-again Chris Willock scored for Mick Beale's side before half-time, as they followed up Saturday's win at Watford with another impressive victory. Tyler Smith netted a consolation...
Chelsea weighing up a late move for Wilfried Zaha - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are weighing up a late move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias, has vowed to reveal 'explosive' information about the Juventus midfielder in a bizarre video posted on Twitter. Under-pressure Aston Villa manager Steven...
