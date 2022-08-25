ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma voter turnout lags in August runoff

The vast majority of Oklahoma voters, with the exception of Libertarians in places with no local races, were eligible to participate in last week’s runoff election. Most did not cast a ballot, according to unofficial results posted on the Oklahoma State Election Board website. About a quarter of registered...
Livestock health measures help ensure safe fairs in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s county and state fair season is the time of year family and friends get together, the smell of funnel cake fills the air and fairgoers line up for thrilling rides. It’s also the time of year when many 4-H and FFA exhibitors showcase the hard work they put into caring for their animals and compete for a grand champion ribbon.
