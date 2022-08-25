Read full article on original website
Oklahoma voter turnout lags in August runoff
The vast majority of Oklahoma voters, with the exception of Libertarians in places with no local races, were eligible to participate in last week’s runoff election. Most did not cast a ballot, according to unofficial results posted on the Oklahoma State Election Board website. About a quarter of registered...
Number of emergency-certified teachers keeps climbing amid Oklahoma-wide educator shortage
More than 2,500 teachers are teaching with an emergency certificate in the early days of school across Oklahoma. That is according to a list of emergency teachers approved by Oklahoma’s State Board of Education during its August meeting last week. The emergency certified educators are in hundreds of districts...
Livestock health measures help ensure safe fairs in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s county and state fair season is the time of year family and friends get together, the smell of funnel cake fills the air and fairgoers line up for thrilling rides. It’s also the time of year when many 4-H and FFA exhibitors showcase the hard work they put into caring for their animals and compete for a grand champion ribbon.
