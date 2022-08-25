ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

Thousands of College Students Moving Into Boston This Week

Tens of thousands of college students are arriving in Boston this week to head back to school for the fall semester. The mad rush to move in has already begun at Northeastern University. "I'm excited to see everyone," Northeastern student Jenny O'Leary said. "I definitely missed it. I love Boston."
NECN

Boston Is the 5th Rudest City in the U.S., Survey Says

Boston is the fifth rudest city in the country, according to a new survey by Preply. The survey asked 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. to rank their city's rudeness level on a scale of one to 10, 10 being the rudest. Boston came in fifth, behind Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Memphis, Tennessee, and New York City, New York, and Las Vegas, Nevada.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Parents Grow More Wary of Boston Public Schools: Poll

Ahead of the school year starting for Boston's students, a new poll has been released that says parents are less satisfied with Boston Public Schools. The poll was released Monday by MassINC Polling Group, and is the fourth measure the group has done of parents' satisfaction of Boston's public schools since July 2021. This latest wave included 845 public school parents in the City of Boston, a fairly small sample in a district that typically serves more than 50,000 children.
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
NECN

Police Investigate Bomb Threat to Boston Children's Hospital

Authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday. A bomb squad responded to assess the situation as officers set up a perimeter, the Boston Police Department told NBC10 Boston. "I'm afraid to leave," said Patricia MacArthur-Doval. "I don't know what's going on. I...
NECN

8 Displaced After Fire at Lynn Home

Eight people were displaced by a fire that caused the roof of a multifamily home in Lynn, Massachusetts, to collapse Tuesday. One person who lives in the home on Allerton Street suffered a minor injury while standing outside, according to fire officials. "It's not anything really serious," Lynn fire Chief...
LYNN, MA
NECN

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo Says Stripping of His Titles is a ‘Political Play'

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo said his removal from his committee chair assignments and post as council vice president by council president Ed Flynn is unwarranted. "I don't believe he has the grounds to remove me. I've not...there's nothing that I have actually done on the council or in any way shape or form in my life that would allow him to remove me from the committees," Arroyo said.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Three People Hurt Following Knife Fight in Portsmouth, NH

Three people were hurt during a fight involving a knife over the weekend in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to police. Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department responded Saturday to an "active fight" that involved a knife, in a wooded area near Cabot Street and McDonough Street, according to a news release from the agency. Officers found three people sitting on railroad tracks there, two of whom were injured and later taken to a nearby hospital.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
NECN

Dorchester Hotel Eyed as Supportive Housing for the Formerly Unhoused

A hotel in Dorchester could soon be converted into a housing complex for people who have experienced chronic homelessness. Pine Street Inn and The Community Builders are exploring the opportunity to buy the Comfort Inn Boston into more than 100 units of permanent supportive housing. “It is really hard to...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police ID Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting

A man who was critically injured in a shooting Saturday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood has succumbed to his injuries, police said. Officers responded to Blue Hill Avenue, near the Las Americas Market, around 5:40 p.m. for a report of someone shot and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died, Boston police said Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.

Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Missing 5-Year-Old Boston Girl Found; Mom Says School Sent Her Home on Wrong Bus

A 5-year-old girl went missing for several hours Monday, prompting Boston police to ask the public for help locating her. The Boston Police Department issued a missing person alert for Nylah Kamara around 6:30 p.m. Monday, saying she had last been seen when she was dropped off at the Match Charter School -- located at 100 Poydras St. in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Less than 20 minutes later, police canceled the alert and said the girl had been found. They did not provide further details.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Allegedly Bit, Stabbed Delivery Driver Trying to Stop Robbery in Malden

A Massachusetts man was arraigned Tuesday after allegedly biting and stabbing a delivery driver who was trying to stop him from stealing a woman's purse in Malden. Police allege 26-year-old Jayson Seay of Peabody stole a woman's purse on Rockland Avenue before 2 p.m. Monday. A delivery driver who was in the neighborhood and saw what happened attempted to stop Seay, officers said.

