Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. RWBYF RWB Q2 2022 revenue increased 225% to CA$27.4 million ($20.9 milllion), compared to CA$12.2 million in Q2 2021. Gross profit was CA$3.4 million, an unfavorable decrease of 50% compared to CA$6.8 million in Q2 2021. Net loss was CA$17.6 million compared to net...
