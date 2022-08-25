ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Hurtado discusses new law; another bill headed to Newsom

Among the dozens of pieces of legislation Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law this week, one from state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, looks to prevent fatal overdoses on college campuses. On Monday, Newsom signed SB 367, the Campus Opioid Safety Act, which “requires that California colleges use existing programs to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Survey on public school concerns notes big gains for charters

Over a quarter of California parents moved their children to a new school during the pandemic, with most saying they wanted a different experience for their child, as well as being dissatisfied with COVID protocols and learning and mental health supports. Charter schools got the biggest increase in students, with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
Bakersfield Californian

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:41.92. (1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 41.92) Estimated jackpot: $124,000. ¶ To win...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy