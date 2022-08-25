Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
X-Lite Introduces New Archer Graphic For The X-903 Ultra Carbon
The summer riding months are upon us, and X-Lite’s just in time for the season with its new graphic option for their top-of-the-line sport-touring helmet with a carbon shell, the X-Lite X-903 Ultra Carbon. Nolan added a Nolan Adds 50th Anniversary Graphic To 2022 Helmet Lineupto its lineup to...
RideApart
What's It Like To Build A LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR Model?
Back in December, 2021, we first told you about the LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR kit. While it’s not the first time that the Danish toymaker beloved by children of all ages around the world has teamed up with an OEM, it’s the largest (and arguably most involved) kit they’ve assembled yet.
RideApart
2022 Energica Week To Charge Through Modena, Italy This September
In autumn of 2021, Energica Motor Company held the first edition of Energica Week. Fast-forward almost an entire year, and Energica is busy prepping for Energica Week 2022, which will take place at the company’s home in Modena, Italy from September 5 through 9. Throughout the week, customers, dealers,...
Watch a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Play the Hero in the Short Western ‘The Gunslinger’
It may not have the level of anachronism found in the 2011 movie Cowboys & Aliens, but a new short film entitled The Gunslinger, from director Jeremy Heslup and his Valkyr Productions team out of Culver City, Calif., is driven by quite the unexpected juxtaposition. Following the formula of the classic western, a small town’s pair of maverick heroes stand up against an outlaw gang. It’s a narrative replete with bullets, bravado and a badge, though with a different take on the latter. Co-starring in this gritty period piece are 591 horses, though all in the form of the Rolls-Royce Black...
RELATED PEOPLE
RideApart
Could 30th Anniversary Honda CB1300 Be The Model’s Swan Song?
The times, they are a-changin' at Honda. First, Big Red discontinued its air-cooled inline-four-powered CB1100 in 2021. The brand didn’t send the old steed galloping off into the sunset without commemorative EX and RS Final Edition liveries. The iconic CB400 Super Four met the same fate this year, taking its farewell tour in a special-edition Super Bol d’Or configuration.
RideApart
Honda Teams Up With South Korean Tech Giant LG To Produce EV Batteries
With the advent of electric vehicles, technology companies have been making a killing. This isn’t true only for the sophisticated software found in EVs, but with the batteries, too. Indeed, battery technology has advanced leaps and bounds over the past few decades. I still remember the time when a small power bank retailed for close to $100. These days, they’re being sold for as low as $30. That said, the same is true for batteries in EVs.
RideApart
Bajaj’s New CT125X Offers Big Utility At A Tiny Price
India and other parts of Asia are full of small and handy motorbikes that are extremely light on the wallet. For instance, the new CT125X has just been introduced by Bajaj in India. The model's starting price is Rs 71,354, which is equivalent to about $894 USD. With the introduction of the new Bajaj CT125X, the brand has returned to the 125cc commuter class, which is known for its low-cost, functional offerings.
RideApart
Strider Introduces Adaptive Strider Program To Get Even More Kids On Bikes
On August 29, 2022, Strider Bikes officially announced its newest program to help get kids riding. The Adaptive Strider program is the Rapid City, South Dakota-based balance bike maker’s newest initiative to get as many kids who want to ride on bikes as possible. If you know any toddlers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
RideApart
French Blogger Dresses Aprilia RSV4 Up As RS250 Two-Stroke
As modern-classic and neo-retro motorcycles continue to grow an audience, more and more manufacturers are venturing beyond café racer-styled naked bikes. Triumph recently slapped a beautiful bubble fairing and svelte tail section onto its Speed Triple 1200 RR and Yamaha drew from its decorated 1980s Grand Prix days for the heavily-updated XSR900.
RideApart
Honda India Marks 10 Million Units Of The Shine With Celebration Edition
The festive season in India is well underway, and this means it's the opportune time for businesses to launch new products and promotions to entice consumers to get their hands on their newest stuff. True enough, the same is true for the motorcycle industry, and motorcycle manufacturers have been releasing new models left and right.
RideApart
2022 BMW K 1600 GT First Ride Review: The Balletic Behemoth
The United States National Highway System consists of 70 Interstates, nearly 200 U.S. Routes, and countless state and county highways. Motorcyclists navigating this dizzying web of blacktop typically turn to American-made, V-twin-powered tourers. From the mountains to the prairies to the oceans, these iron Clydesdales appeal to pavement-pounding roamers with lumpy exhaust notes and engine vibes that register on the Richter Scale.
Comments / 0