Madonna, 64, makes record-breaking milestone by becoming the first woman to have top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 list since the '80s
Madonna has continuously made an impact on the music industry since her career start, and recently made a new record as a music artist. According to Billboard, the Queen of Pop, 64, has become the very first woman to land Billboard 200 top 10 albums every decade since the release of her debut album, Madonna (1983).
A giant-sized book, the Codex Gigas, is the largest surviving medieval manuscript
The Codex Gigas (which means Giant Book) is known to be the largest manuscript from medieval times. It weighs an astounding 165 pounds and requires at least two adults to carry it.
Anderson Cooper Lives in a Rustic New York City Firehouse! Tour His Unique Apartment
News personality Anderson Cooper has built a tremendous career for himself in his native New York City. While he owns other vacation properties all over the world, his abode in the Big Apple is the one he calls home. The 60 Minutes anchor has shown glimpses of the converted firehouse apartment on social media over the years.
Eight Books That Will Lead You Down a Rabbit Hole
There is something particularly literary about obsession. After all, being inside a good book can feel like being tugged down a rabbit hole, without an end in sight. To read a novel is to absorb the thoughts of another, to limit your point of view to the pages in front of you—to see, in your mind’s eye, what is depicted or suggested but not literally there. Whether characters obsess over knowledge or love, self-glorification or self-abnegation, their single-minded focus draws us in with what James Baldwin called a “Niagara force,” hurtling us onward and downward until we reach the final sentence.
ELLE DECOR
Rare Vintage Photos of Elizabeth Taylor's Life at Home
Elizabeth Taylor was known for captivating audiences with her sultry on-screen persona, violet eyes, and tumultuous relationships, but what was the legendary actress like at home? See inside her childhood house, meet her adorable pets, and check out some of the luxe places she lived during her eight marriages. With her incredible fashion sense, it's only natural that her taste in home decor was just as elegant. These photos will give you a sense of how the star lived when the cameras weren't rolling.
A medieval book from Ireland contains the only surviving Irish translation of Marco Polo's travels
A page from the Book of LismoreCredit: Anonymous person; Public Domain Image. The Book of Lismore is a 15th-century manuscript that is widely regarded as one of Ireland's greatest books.
King Henry VIII's love letters to Anne Boleyn are stored in a secret room in the Vatican
Image of painting of King Henry VIII by Hans Holbein the YoungCredit: Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Antica; Public Domain Image. A collection of King Henry VIII of England's love letters still survives today. The letters were written to Anne Boleyn who became his second wife and was Queen of England from 1553 to 1536.
Princess Diana’s Supposedly Last Public Photos With Prince William, Explained
Princess Diana's last photos with Prince William are thought to be snapshots of the mother and son during a lunch in London, England, on Aug. 21, 1997.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Phyllis Promises Talia Morgan the Story of the Century
Diane is on to Nikki and Phyllis’ games. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 29 – September 2, Phyllis may be over-confident that Diane is going down. Read what happens and watch the preview below. After spotting Nikki and Phyllis speaking to investigative...
Ben Affleck Spoon Feeds Jennifer Lopez Before Sharing A Passionate Kiss In Italy: Photos
Ben Affleck was spotted spoon-feeding new wife Jennifer Lopez on their romantic honeymoon! The Oscar winner, 50, and “Jenny From The Block” singer, 53, were spotted dining al fresco in Lake Como, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 27 during their on-going honeymoon. It’s unclear what Ben was noshing on, however, he clearly wanted Jen to take a bite of his meal (she could be seen, however, enjoying a plate of pasta with red sauce). The two also shared a sweet kiss while at the table, just after Ben whipped out his phone to show her something.
Lord Stevens describes awkward moment he quizzed 'charming' Prince Charles about Diana's death, after Paul Burrell wrote a letter saying the royal had feared she 'might be murdered'
Lord Stevens has described the moment he quizzed Prince Charles about the death of Princess Diana. The former commissioner of the Metropolitan Police had to interview the future king after her butler Paul Burrell wrote a letter saying Diana thought she 'might be murdered' before her untimely death. Prince Charles...
SheKnows
Sally Squares Off With Chelsea — and Adam Leaves Nick With a Warning
At Crimson Lights, Sally watches through the door in disbelief as Adam thanks Chelsea for her advice regarding Jack’s offer. She walks inside and chirps, “Hi guys! How are you?!” She starts complimenting Chelsea on her podcast and Adam turns to ask, “Sally… what’s going on?” Sally insists she’s just being polite and leaves them to their chat. Adam apologizes to Chelsea, who say, “She doesn’t scare me.” Adam grins — he forgot how tough she could be. Chelsea urges him to go get in touch with Jack and he takes off.
Lara Spencer’s Kids: Meet Her Son Duff & Daughter Katharine
Lara Spencer, 53, is an Emmy-winning anchor for Good Morning America and has been with the ABC network for 14 years. And although her resume may boast many impressive titles and roles, Lara is also a mother to her two adorable kids. Keep reading to get to know more about the famous family!
Smithonian
Lost Vorticist Masterpiece Found Hidden Beneath Another Painting
On the eve of World War I, a band of iconoclastic, London-based artists announced the debut of Vorticism, a movement that rejected “sentimental” Victorian aesthetics in favor of bold abstraction celebrating the vitality of industrialism. Bright colors, strong lines and harsh angles evoke the slash of modern machinery in Vorticist works. The group was given its name by poet Ezra Pound, who opined that “the Vortex is the point of maximum energy. It represents, in mechanics, the greatest efficiency.”
New PM will meet Queen at Balmoral before taking over at No 10
Boris Johnson will also have to travel 500 miles from London to monarch’s Aberdeenshire estate before he steps down
Kids Will Still Read Banned Books
I wasn’t surprised when my 14-year-old began borrowing my books; if anything, I’d expected her to start doing so earlier, but then I suppose she has a lot of books of her own. It’s still a bit funny to watch her peruse my shelves, skimming jacket copy with an expression of intense focus, as if she’s trying to choose a book to bring home from the library. “Can I read this?” she’ll ask, holding up Julie Otsuka’s The Buddha in the Attic or Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad or Tommy Orange’s There There—all books on her high school’s recommended-reading list. We talk about what she reads, and I’m always interested to note how her taste aligns with mine, or doesn’t: She loved Madeline Miller’s The Song of Achilles, Charlotte Higgins’s Greek Myths: A New Retelling, and Emily St. John Mandel’s latest, Sea of Tranquility, but she wasn’t as wild about Pride and Prejudice on her first read—did I build it up too much? Seem a little too keen to introduce her to it?—though she thoroughly enjoyed watching the 1995 BBC miniseries with me.
KIDS・
BBC
Unseen Charles Dickens letters show author's awareness of fame
A batch of unseen and unpublished letters from Charles Dickens, some showing his awareness of his own fame, is being displayed for the first time. The 11 letters reveal the author's reading habits, writing projects and his frustration at the loss of a Sunday postal service. In one he writes...
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley review – in search of the elusive author
If Agatha Christie remains elusive, it’s not for the want of those trying to find her. Janet Morgan’s official biography of 1984 and Laura Thompson’s equally detailed but ultimately more impressionistic portrait of 2007 have both been updated and reissued; and there are numerous other analyses that try to understand how the woman who routinely described herself as a housewife became Britain’s bestselling novelist of all time. Enter historian Lucy Worsley, whose declared intention is to rescue Christie, who died in 1976 at the age of 85, from the misperceptions that cling to her life and her works of fiction.
Unseen Charles Dickens letters to go on display for first time
A batch of Charles Dickens’s letters that have remained unseen and unpublished are to go on display for the first time. The 11 letters include assorted invitation notes and offer insights into the author’s reading habits and writing projects as well as details about a trip to Switzerland written to a friend.
