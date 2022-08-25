ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Atlantic

Eight Books That Will Lead You Down a Rabbit Hole

There is something particularly literary about obsession. After all, being inside a good book can feel like being tugged down a rabbit hole, without an end in sight. To read a novel is to absorb the thoughts of another, to limit your point of view to the pages in front of you—to see, in your mind’s eye, what is depicted or suggested but not literally there. Whether characters obsess over knowledge or love, self-glorification or self-abnegation, their single-minded focus draws us in with what James Baldwin called a “Niagara force,” hurtling us onward and downward until we reach the final sentence.
ELLE DECOR

Rare Vintage Photos of Elizabeth Taylor's Life at Home

Elizabeth Taylor was known for captivating audiences with her sultry on-screen persona, violet eyes, and tumultuous relationships, but what was the legendary actress like at home? See inside her childhood house, meet her adorable pets, and check out some of the luxe places she lived during her eight marriages. With her incredible fashion sense, it's only natural that her taste in home decor was just as elegant. These photos will give you a sense of how the star lived when the cameras weren't rolling.
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Spoon Feeds Jennifer Lopez Before Sharing A Passionate Kiss In Italy: Photos

Ben Affleck was spotted spoon-feeding new wife Jennifer Lopez on their romantic honeymoon! The Oscar winner, 50, and “Jenny From The Block” singer, 53, were spotted dining al fresco in Lake Como, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 27 during their on-going honeymoon. It’s unclear what Ben was noshing on, however, he clearly wanted Jen to take a bite of his meal (she could be seen, however, enjoying a plate of pasta with red sauce). The two also shared a sweet kiss while at the table, just after Ben whipped out his phone to show her something.
Daily Mail

Lord Stevens describes awkward moment he quizzed 'charming' Prince Charles about Diana's death, after Paul Burrell wrote a letter saying the royal had feared she 'might be murdered'

Lord Stevens has described the moment he quizzed Prince Charles about the death of Princess Diana. The former commissioner of the Metropolitan Police had to interview the future king after her butler Paul Burrell wrote a letter saying Diana thought she 'might be murdered' before her untimely death. Prince Charles...
SheKnows

Sally Squares Off With Chelsea — and Adam Leaves Nick With a Warning

At Crimson Lights, Sally watches through the door in disbelief as Adam thanks Chelsea for her advice regarding Jack’s offer. She walks inside and chirps, “Hi guys! How are you?!” She starts complimenting Chelsea on her podcast and Adam turns to ask, “Sally… what’s going on?” Sally insists she’s just being polite and leaves them to their chat. Adam apologizes to Chelsea, who say, “She doesn’t scare me.” Adam grins — he forgot how tough she could be. Chelsea urges him to go get in touch with Jack and he takes off.
Smithonian

Lost Vorticist Masterpiece Found Hidden Beneath Another Painting

On the eve of World War I, a band of iconoclastic, London-based artists announced the debut of Vorticism, a movement that rejected “sentimental” Victorian aesthetics in favor of bold abstraction celebrating the vitality of industrialism. Bright colors, strong lines and harsh angles evoke the slash of modern machinery in Vorticist works. The group was given its name by poet Ezra Pound, who opined that “the Vortex is the point of maximum energy. It represents, in mechanics, the greatest efficiency.”
VISUAL ART
The Atlantic

Kids Will Still Read Banned Books

I wasn’t surprised when my 14-year-old began borrowing my books; if anything, I’d expected her to start doing so earlier, but then I suppose she has a lot of books of her own. It’s still a bit funny to watch her peruse my shelves, skimming jacket copy with an expression of intense focus, as if she’s trying to choose a book to bring home from the library. “Can I read this?” she’ll ask, holding up Julie Otsuka’s The Buddha in the Attic or Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad or Tommy Orange’s There There—all books on her high school’s recommended-reading list. We talk about what she reads, and I’m always interested to note how her taste aligns with mine, or doesn’t: She loved Madeline Miller’s The Song of Achilles, Charlotte Higgins’s Greek Myths: A New Retelling, and Emily St. John Mandel’s latest, Sea of Tranquility, but she wasn’t as wild about Pride and Prejudice on her first read—did I build it up too much? Seem a little too keen to introduce her to it?—though she thoroughly enjoyed watching the 1995 BBC miniseries with me.
KIDS
The Guardian

Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley review – in search of the elusive author

If Agatha Christie remains elusive, it’s not for the want of those trying to find her. Janet Morgan’s official biography of 1984 and Laura Thompson’s equally detailed but ultimately more impressionistic portrait of 2007 have both been updated and reissued; and there are numerous other analyses that try to understand how the woman who routinely described herself as a housewife became Britain’s bestselling novelist of all time. Enter historian Lucy Worsley, whose declared intention is to rescue Christie, who died in 1976 at the age of 85, from the misperceptions that cling to her life and her works of fiction.
