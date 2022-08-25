Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago BullsAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Adjustments continue in wake of Indiana refinery fire
(The Center Square) – Some safety and environmental regulations for the distribution of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel or other refined fuels have been suspended due to a state of emergency resulting from an electrical fire at the BP PLC refinery in Whiting, Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb declared the state...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Worker alleges union threatened job over dues
(The Center Square) – An Illinois aluminum worker has filed new federal charges against a union claiming she was threatened to be fired for failure to pay union fees. Mary Beck, who works at Penn Aluminum, has been in court with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702 union for months, after she accused union officials of unlawfully seizing money from her wages without her consent.
KPVI Newschannel 6
The health of honey bee colonies in Illinois
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Millions of dollars flow into top-of-the-ticket Illinois politics in August
(The Center Square) – Millions of dollars have been flowing into Illinois politics this month. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has given himself $125 million this year alone. That dwarfs his Republican opponent Darren Bailey’s campaign funds. During the Illinois State Fair, Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy lamented the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina gets $1.1 million federal grant to assess students learning English
(The Center Square) — North Carolina is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments to better evaluate teaching and learning and receive timely test results. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will receive $1.1 million to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
After more than two months, still no abortion special session announced
(The Center Square) – There’s still no indication if there will be a special session that Democratic leaders at the Illinois statehouse said would happen more than two months ago. After the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe. v. Wade in June, Illinois statehouse Democrats and Gov. J.B....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa DNR uses $10,000 to help protect threatened Blanding’s turtles
(The Center Square) – Iowa is using about $10,000 to help Blanding’s turtles, which are a threatened species in The Hawkeye State. The species is a candidate for a federal list of threatened species, according to an article in an Iowa Department of Natural Resources e-newsletter The Center Square received Tuesday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska officials delay selection of contractors managing $1.8 billion program
Nebraska officials announced Tuesday that they are taking more time to review the five companies that bid to manage part of the state's $1.8 billion Medicaid program. State Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley said the winning bids will be announced Sept. 23, instead of Wednesday as previously planned. He said the delay will allow time to interview each of the companies and score the interviews.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Another Nebraska utility adds wind to its fuel sources, enough to power 2,000 homes
An Omaha-based renewable energy developer and a south-central Nebraska utility have collaborated to bring Nebraska’s latest wind power site online. Bluestem Energy Solutions will provide Southern Public Power District’s customers with up to 5.64 megawatts of wind energy, enough to power 2,000 homes. The two turbines will be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'PA Hemp Home' showcases potential of hemp in the state
Hemp can be found in your body wash, your floor rug, in the latest CBD product—or even in the walls of your home. One Pennsylvania-based organization is helping to lead the way toward home construction with hemp-based materials. DON Services, Inc., a disability and community services organization, spearheaded the state’s first "PA Hemp Home," completed in April 2022.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill banning many residential parking mandates near transit heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers sent a bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk Tuesday that will cut back on minimum parking requirements for new development near public transit, a measure supporters say will reduce the cost of housing production by tens of thousands of dollars. Assembly Bill...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former Lake tourism czar sues over criticism and firing
HAMMOND — Lake County’s former tourism leader is striking back at a political opponent who has denounced him as having squandered public money, and against his former employers for firing him. Lawyers for Speros Batistatos filed a lawsuit this week in U.S. District Court seeking his reinstatement as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska renews partnership with online university to help adult learners finish degrees
Amanda Redler is about to finish the bachelor’s degree she started half a lifetime ago. The 36-year-old from Albion earned her associate’s degree in 2006 before jumping “full time into adult life” as a wife and mother of three. Redler said she considered going back to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Oregon using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Connecticut’s broadband program gains federal approval
(The Center Square) – A Connecticut plan to use federal funding to expand broadband access in the state has gained federal approval. The Connecticut Broadband Infrastructure Program, Gov. Ned Lamont said, will use $42.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand service to underserved areas in the state and was approved by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Broadband will be expanded, or improved, in 10,000 households and businesses.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Will Washington State Constitution's broad property protections nix capital gains tax?
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Constitution has the broadest definition of "property" of any state in the nation. So argued Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank, in a recent post and news release. According to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
$4.7M awarded for specialty crop research in Washington
(The Center Square) — Agricultural organizations in Washington have been awarded $4.7 million in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state. The Specialty Crop Block Grants for 2022 are administered by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. “This...
KPVI Newschannel 6
$2B renewable diesel facility lands key Oregon air quality permit
A $2 billion clean fuels project in Columbia County, Oregon got a key air quality permit Tuesday after a state environmental agency decided building a renewable diesel facility at Port Westward would not significantly pollute the air or surrounding community. NEXT Renewable Fuels is proposing a facility at the port's...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
(The Center Square) – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tony Evers raised more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $25.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tony Evers has raised more than any other Democrat. Evers is Governor of Wisconsin and is running for re-election in 2022. Evers raised $21.7 million and spent $17.4 million between...
Comments / 0