iowa.media
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand announces cost-cutting competition winners
Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand held a news conference about the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program winners Monday, Aug. 29 at the Iowa State Capitol. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) More city and county governments are participating in the state auditor’s cost-cutting competition this year, Iowa Auditor...
Iowa’s new voting rules: What to know as absentee voting requests start
Carroll County voters mark their ballots for the 2022 primary election. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowans are now able to request absentee ballots to vote in the general election, but changes to state voting laws mean Iowans will not be able to cast their votes until later than they may have in the past.
AARP’s ‘Fraud Watch’ program works to educate seniors about scams
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller told a group of 70 gathered at Franklin Public Library in Des Moines Monday, Aug. 29 about the most common scams reported in Iowa. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Older Iowans are more likely to be targeted by scams, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller...
Iowans can begin requesting absentee ballots for November general election today
Iowans can begin requesting absentee ballots for the November general election starting today, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced. State law allows Iowans to request absentee ballots beginning 70 days before an election. County auditors will begin mailing absentee ballots to those that requested them starting October 19. That is also the first day Iowans can vote in-person for the November 8 election.
