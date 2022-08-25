NATCHITOCHES – Tailgate spots and a limited number of reserved tent seating are available for the Sept. 10 Shreveport Classic presented by the Caddo Parish Commission. There are five total tents available for Northwestern State fans, two located behind the north end zone of Independence Stadium and three on the concourse near the Stadium Club for the matchup with state rival Grambling.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO