Northwestern State announces 12-member N-Club Hall of Fame class
NATCHITOCHES – A national champion, a pair of NFL veterans and one of the Demons of Destiny highlight the Northwestern State N-Club Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The 12-member group will be inducted and honored at 9 a.m. on Oct. 22 ahead of Northwestern State's Homecoming game against Southeast Missouri. Kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m.
Thompson named Southland Player of the Week
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State won a pair of matches and set a new program record for blocks on opening weekend of the 2022 season. On Monday, Reaghan Thompson, a significant player in both of those facts, was honored as Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week. The freshman making...
NSU drops first game of season in hard-fought contest at SMU
DALLAS—A 12th minute goal from No. 15 SMU's Sammy Nieves held up, as the Northwestern State women's soccer team dropped its first game of the season 1-0 on Sunday evening at the Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium. Nieves received a cross into the box, which overshot multiple players jockeying...
It's hard, but it's fair: Demons remember late coach Wayne Yates
NATCHITOCHES – Former Northwestern State men's basketball coach Wayne Yates passed away earlier this month at age 84. Yates' family will hold a private memorial for the internment of his ashes after Yates succumbed to a lengthy battle with cancer. An All-American at Memphis and a 1961 first-round NBA...
Mitchell set for return to Big Sky country
NATCHITOCHES – When Northwestern State Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian welcomed the Demon football team to campus on report day in early August, he asked the team a simple question. "Who in here has been to Montana?" Among the 100-plus NSU football players, a single hand went up –...
Montana social event set for Friday night
NATCHITOCHES – For Northwestern State fans making the trip to Montana for this weekend's game, the Northwestern State Athletic Department has a special welcome ready for you. The Demons will host a welcome to Montana event at the Press Box Sports Bar beginning at 7 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time...
Tailgate spots, tents on sale for Sept. 10 Shreveport Classic
NATCHITOCHES – Tailgate spots and a limited number of reserved tent seating are available for the Sept. 10 Shreveport Classic presented by the Caddo Parish Commission. There are five total tents available for Northwestern State fans, two located behind the north end zone of Independence Stadium and three on the concourse near the Stadium Club for the matchup with state rival Grambling.
