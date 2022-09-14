ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chargers vs. Chiefs: Where to Watch the First ‘Thursday Night Football’ Game Online Without Cable

By THR staff
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

This story was created in paid partnership with Amazon Prime Video.

Cable-cutter NFL fans, fear not. If you can’t get to your favorite sports bar for Thursday Night Football , then Amazon Prime Video will keep you in the game at home.

The streaming service is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football starting this year, and Amazon Prime and Prime Video members can tune into week two of the regular season, which kicks off with the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 15. See the full schedule at NFL.com .

Prime Video has also scored an all-star team of hosts and analysts, including legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, former Chiefs tight end and Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, Super Bowl champions Andrew Whitworth and Aqib Talib, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, five-time Emmy-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit, award-winning reporter Kaylee Hartung, sports journalist Michael Smith, former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, NFL expert Charissa Thompson and feature reporter Taylor Rooks.

Amazon Prime Video inked an 11-year deal with the NFL, marking the first streaming service to air a season-long exclusive national broadcast package with the league. The agreement includes 15 regular-season games and one preseason game per year, plus exclusive new pregame, halftime and postgame shows and interactive features such as Next Gen Stats and X-Ray.

Memberships for Amazon Prime are $15 per month or $139 annually, or you can subscribe to Prime Video ‘s stand-alone service for $9 monthly. Subscribers of both plans can watch all pre- and regular-season TNF games and live weekly content for free, including TNF Tonight starting at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, Thursday Night Football Kickoff at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, TNF Postgame Show and TNF NightCap .

Amazon Prime Video Membership $9 per monthly Buy now

Members of Prime and Prime Video also get access to Amazon’s original series, including Emmy-nominated content The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , Lucy and Desi , Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls , The Boys Presents: Diabolical and more.

Subscribers of Amazon Prime get even more perks (in addition to access to Prime Video and Prime Music), including the e-commerce giant’s free same, one- and two-day shipping on millions of products; access to exclusive deals and sale events (including Prime Day ); unlimited photo storage on Amazon Drive; discounts and free two-hour delivery at Whole Food Market and Amazon Fresh grocery stores; Prime Try Before You Buy and personal shopper service on select clothing, footwear and accessories; and more.

You can also share your Prime benefits with another member of your household and borrow books and magazines from Prime Reading on your Fire tablet or Kindle e-reader. Prime members can also try Audible for free for three months; after that, the audiobook service is only $15 per month for Audible Plus .

New subscribers can try Amazon Prime and Prime Video free for 30 days; learn more and sign up for the trial here .

Amazon Prime Membership $15 monthly or $139 annually Buy now

Football
