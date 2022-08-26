ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills punter Matt Araiza, one of three accused in gang-rape lawsuit

By Zach Jones
 5 days ago

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - A Los Angeles Times article came out late Thursday evening that stated that a civil lawsuit had been filed in state court accusing three San Diego State University football players, one of which is Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17 year old girl last year at an off campus party.

The Bills have released a statement:

“We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter.
As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point.”

This investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to give you updates as the case develops.

