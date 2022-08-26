ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coraopolis, PA

Man arrested in connection to triple shooting that left 1 dead in early August

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Police arrested a man they said is connected to a triple shooting that left one person dead in early August.

Officers took 25-year-old Andrew Johnson from Coraopolis into custody in Westview.

Johnson is charged with criminal homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and for possessing a firearm illegally.

