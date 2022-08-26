Man arrested in connection to triple shooting that left 1 dead in early August
PITTSBURGH — Police arrested a man they said is connected to a triple shooting that left one person dead in early August.
Officers took 25-year-old Andrew Johnson from Coraopolis into custody in Westview.
Johnson is charged with criminal homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and for possessing a firearm illegally.
