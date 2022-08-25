Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Just Split After More Than 4 Years
The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review – so astounding it makes House of the Dragon look amateur
The visual splendour of this rich, gorgeous Tolkien drama will make you gawp throughout. Watch it on the largest TV you can
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Review: Amazon's Big Bet Pays Off With a Gorgeously Immersive Epic
Less than two weeks after HBO debuted its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Amazon is unveiling its own rabidly anticipated fantasy epic: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a massive undertaking nearly four years in the making, with the streamer reportedly committing more than a billion dollars (!) to the series before it even premieres. It’s undeniably a huge swing, but after seeing the first two episodes, I have to say: It connects. Rings of Power (debuting this Thursday at 9/8c; sign up now for Prime Video) is not just good, it’s great: a gorgeously...
TV review: 'Lord of the Rings' introduces precious new heroes
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," premiering Friday, paces the action well while introducing brand new Middle-earth characters.
Good Fight's Final Season to Provide Surprising Update on Alicia and Peter
The Good Fight‘s upcoming sixth and final season will feature a doozy of a spoiler about… The Good Wife. In the season’s second episode, which drops Sept. 15 on Paramount+, Alan Cumming’s returning Eli Gold drops some surprising intel about Alicia and Peter, the legacy Good Wife characters originated by Julianna Margulies and Chris Noth, respectively (neither of whom appear in the episode). The scene finds Eli providing Diane (Christine Baranski) with a present-day update on the Florricks, who were last seen in The Good Wife finale in May 2016. Viewers will also learn the current state of Diane’s relationship with Alicia...
