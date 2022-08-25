Read full article on original website
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
Allan’s Bakery Bar and Café holds grand opening on Nostrand Avenue
Allan’s Bakery Bar and Café held its grand opening in Brooklyn on Nostrand Avenue Sunday.
Famous Food Festival Celebrates Post-COVID Return at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park August 26-28
After being forced to sit on the sidelines in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic – and only being able to run one event in 2021 – the Famous Food Festival celebrates the return of its full thrice-annual schedule starting this weekend – August 26-28 – at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park (order tickets HERE), allowing the opportunity for attendees to taste a plethora of delicious and delectable culinary wares from around the world, without having to leave the confines of Long Island.
White Plains Mall makes way for Hamilton Green
Work to demolish the White Plains Mall got underway as August was drawing to a close, setting the stage for construction to begin of the highly anticipated Hamilton Green development. The mall had opened in 1972 at 200 Hamilton Ave. It was built at a cost of $6 million and had more than three-dozen retail tenants.
Culinary adventure awaits at Bay Shore’s Zest; here are 5 dishes to try
Zest has quickly emerged as the spot for imaginative food that’s unlike anything else you’ll find on Long Island. With the contrasts of sweet and salty, hot and cold, crunchy and soft, the chef’s main goal is to present you with the perfect bite, every time. One thing you won’t be is bored. To help navigate the menu, below are five things to try at 298 West Main St.
Historic Smithtown flower shop moves to new location
Founded in Manhattan at the turn of the 20th century, James Cress Florist has flourished and become a fixture on Smithtown’s Main Street since the 1960s. With their fingers on the pulse of a bustling suburban street in a prominent Long Island town, new owners George and Linda Karatzas always admired the James Cress name and its storied legacy. Their vow is to keep the integrity of the popular flower shop that broke ground in 1903 without sacrificing on quality or service.
Removing a deck to add a room
Q. We started planning a project to add a room, 303 square feet, in 2015, and due to many delays, we received approval for a permit only in January of this year. The costs from when we originally started planning until now increased from an estimated $80,000 to almost $200,000. Part of the work was to remove the previous owner’s handicapped-accessible deck with a permitted roof, which, thankfully, we don’t need. We got an alternative estimate for a paving-block patio, which we understand doesn’t need a permit in our town if it’s on the ground. The contractor even said we could cover the entire yard. We still want to keep the roof, so do we need a permit for the patio, and do we need a permit for the footings to continue supporting the roof we want to keep?
Platinum Cuisines Comes to Freeport’s Nautical Mile
Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D - Freeport) joined leaders of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce and her colleagues in government recently to celebrate the grand opening of Platinum Cuisines. Located at 238 Woodcleft Ave. in Freeport, the Asian Fusion eatery combines culinary traditions from the East and infuses them with Western cuisine to create an innovative flavorful food fusion.
St. Francis residential community in Morris County to be demolished to make way for state-of-the-art healthcare community
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville Township learned earlier this week that an affiliate of the Springpoint organization, which owns the former St. Francis Residential Community facility, will be applying for demolition permits to demolish the structures on their property located at the comer of Diamond Spring Road and Pocono Road, according to Denville Township Administrator Steven Ward.
NYC non-profit provides free professional dance training and mentorship
NEW YORK (PIX11) — MOVE|NYC| is a New York City-based arts and social justice non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate greater diversity and equity within the dance profession and beyond. Founded in 2015 by Nigel Campbell and Chanel DaSilva, they created the nonprofit after witnessing the lack of diversity throughout their artistic training and […]
3 family members drown in NY lake
NEW YORK - Three members of the same family drowned in an upstate lake on Sunday afternoon. One of them died. The New York State Police say it happened at White Lake in the Sullivan County town of Bethel. Troopers from the Liberty barracks responded around 2 p.m. to the...
Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month
Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meticulously Maintained Condo In The Oaks at Stony Brook!
Enjoy luxury living in this 55 and better community. This Model A Unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an open floor plan. There is a full unfinished basement with ample storage. Outside amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis, and putting green. Pet friendly. $699,000 | MLS #3421319. For more...
See any movie for $3 at Regal movie theaters on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Movie tickets are usually pricey, so you won’t want to miss out paying just $3 for a ticket to any movie at a Regal theatre on Saturday. In partnership with the Cinema Foundation, Regal announced that the inaugural National Cinema Day will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3 at all Regal theatres. During the one-day-only event, you can buy any movie ticket for just $3, including all premium format screens.
NYC Sanitation looking for artists to paint their garbage trucks
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Department of Sanitation is looking for artists who want to paint murals on their garbage trucks. The Trucks of Art program is a zero-waste challenge. All artists will use household paint that is no longer wanted, to keep it from going into landfills. According to the Sanitation Department, […]
Help Wanted in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
The Fort Hamilton Army Base has many open positions! These jobs are posted on usajobs.gov: a Child and Youth (CYS) program assistant, CYS supervisory program specialist, lead CYS program assistant, CYS program associate homework lab, supervisory caterer, recreation aid, food and beverage attendant, bartender, custodial worker, a cook, criminal investigator, operations assistant, equal employment specialist, security assistant, interdisciplinary (regulatory workload program manager), operations assistant, and human resources specialist. Also, the Commissary is hiring for a meat-cutting worker and produce department manager.
Nicole Malliotakis Fostered and Found a Home For Dog That Someone Disposed Of
Last month, the Fire Department pulled a dog out of the Harlem River. Nicole Malliotakis met “Aqua” through the ASPCA and decided to foster him. Malliotakis took the dog home and within a week, Malliotakis found the dog a forever home!. Malliotakis said that she still has visiting...
Back to school for many students in Connecticut, on Long Island
Teachers and staff at the Jericho Union Free School District in Nassau County welcomed back students, and as school districts across Connecticut headed back, they faced challenges like teacher and bus driver shortages.
Man who fatally jumped from East Village apartment building identified as controversial art critic Charlie Finch
One of the two men who jumped to their death just hours apart in separate incidents in New York City on Wednesday was renowned art critic Charlie Finch.
Students in Jericho School District head back to school
As the first day of middle school started, students and teachers shared an anxious enthusiasm for what administrators are billing as a normal, pre-pandemic school year.
