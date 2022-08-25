Read full article on original website
Kenny Chesney + Old Dominion’s ‘Beer With My Friends’ Is a Feel-Good Anthem [Listen]
Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion have been touring across the United States over the last few months on Chesney’s headlining Here and Now 2022 Tour. Now, to punctuate their celebrated trek in style, the country stars have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, “Beer With My Friends.”. The...
Exclusive First Look: Jon Pardi Performs “Heartache on the Dance Floor” on ‘CMT Campfire Sessions’
Get ready to huddle around the TV for this week’s CMT Campfire Sessions featuring Jon Pardi. Friday night (Aug. 26) at 9 p.m. CT, the multi-Platinum country artist, accompanied by his longtime band The All-Nighters, will lead the latest feel-good jam session. Pardi is set to share stories and perform acoustic versions of his biggest hits, including “Heartache on The Dance Floor” and “Dirt on My Boots,” and maybe even treat viewers to a sampling of his upcoming album, Mr. Saturday Night.
Carly Pearce Sees Herself In Young Fan At Concert And Invites Her To Sing “What He Didn’t Do”
Carly Pearce recently turned a young musician's dream into a reality. When the "Next Girl" singer was headlining the Appalachian Fair in Tennessee Monday (Aug. 22) night, she came across a fearless fan hungry for stardom. A little girl in the front row named Paisley gave a homemade CD to Pearce's team.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Willie Nelson’s Wife Annie Opens Up About Her Husband’s Nerve-Wracking Battle With COVID-19
When the Coronavirus spread like wildfire in early 2020, country icon Willie Nelson hunkered down at his ranch in Spicewood, Texas – just 30 miles northwest of Austin. Due to his age and battle with emphysema, Nelson feared the virus could become a death sentence. For several months, the...
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
Sympathy for the Devils: 8 of the Wildest Tour Stories in Rock Music History
From Ozzy Osbourne biting the head off a live bat during a show to Keith Richards nearly burning down the Playboy Mansion, these tour stories are some of the most notorious in rock music history.
Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, And More Will Be Featured On Rita Wilson’s Upcoming Cover Album
Legendary singer and actress Rita Wilson is taking a trip down memory lane, and she’s bringing several of her industry friends along for the ride. The platinum-selling artist is gearing up to release a cover album titled “Now & Forever: Duets” on Sept. 27. The collection will be filled to the brim with timeless tunes from the 1970s.
‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Fans Blast Recent Episodes as ‘Fake’
Following a couple of weeks of “fake” new episodes, fans of the TV talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan are calling out the co-hosts, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, for the apparent “bait and switch” tactic. The Sun reports that during the latest episode of...
Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, & More Stars Who Rocked Dramatic Looks at the 2022 ACM Honors
Just like the holidays are right around the corner, so is red carpet season. Before the road to the Grammys and Oscars starts back up again, the entertainment world is easing us back into the wowing world of the red carpet and red carpet fashion. While we all know (and adore) the American Country Music Awards, but many don’t know about the prestigious ACM Honors. Well, safe to say, it’s a big deal.
Zac Brown Band Reveals New Collaboration with James Taylor
Zac Brown Band’s new album “The Comeback (Deluxe)” will be available Sept. 30 and with it comes a host of fresh collaborations. Brown has already revealed that Blake Shelton will jump on “Out in the Middle” with Brown. Cody Johnson is on “Wild Palomino” and Jamey Johnson is on a fresh version of “Stubborn Pride (feat. Marcus King).”
Flatland Cavalry Encourages Fans To Be Present In “Mountain Song” And Talks Upcoming EP
Six-piece ensemble Flatland Cavalry wants country-folk fans to stop and smell the roses. The harmony-driven band best known for their Americana hits and rootsy sound, recently (Aug.26) released “Mountain Song.”. The group comprised of Cleto Cordero [lead vocalist and guitar], Reid Dillion [electric guitar], Wesley Hall [fiddle], Jonathan Saenz...
See Sofia Richie Share a Kiss With Fiancé Elliot Grainge During 24th Birthday Party
Watch: Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!. Sofia Richie has made it another year around the sun. The model daughter of Lionel Richie celebrated her golden 24th birthday on Aug. 24 surrounded by her loved ones with a serene dinner celebration. Sofia posted snaps of the festivities on her Instagram, one of which captured a sweet moment between her and fiancé Elliot Grainge.
Thomas Rhett Cancels Concert Last-Minute Over Health Issue
The show did not go on for Thomas Rhett Saturday evening. Just two hours before the "Life Changes" singer was set to take the stage at San Diego's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday night as part of his Bring the Bar to You tour, Rhett was forced to cancel the concert due to health issues. The show had been set to kick off at 7:30 p.m., however, in a message shared across his social media channels at around 5:30 p.m. that evening, Rhett announced the concert was canceled.
Carrie Underwood Cans With Friends During ‘Fun Girls’ Day’ [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood is taking her homesteading skills to the next level by learning how to can vegetables, and she's having fun with her girlfriends while she's at it. This week, Underwood shared photos from a "fun girls' day," during which she and her girlfriends learned how to can with the "canning diva," Diane Devereaux.
The Long-Disputed Meaning Behind Bob Seger’s ‘Still The Same’
A messiah to the Midwest middle-class, a deity to all dads, no one rocks like Bob Seger. Throughout his 60-year career, that instantly recognizable voice—full of fiery rasp, the swift and nimble, yet thundering and anthemic, production, and his Seger-ness alone could qualify the legend for a genre all his own.
Tomorrow Morning review – a married couple chronicle their relationship in song
The road from stage to screen can be a rocky path: a musical should not, for instance, unfold as a string of music videos but establish a coherent visual language. It’s this that is lacking in Nick Winston’s reworking of his own stage production of the same title.
‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals First Costume of Season 8
The Masked Singer‘s eighth season is right around the corner and fans cannot contain their excitement. After months of waiting, the show has finally premiered their first costume of the season. Dragon Bride is totally ready to walk down The Masked Singer aisle. Meet Bride, The Masked Singer Season...
'American Idol' alum Lauren Alaina talks touring, fashion and how she's the 'world's worst' with beauty routines
Shop TODAY is editorially independent. This celebrity picked these items: some may be from their own product line and some may be from a brand they are paid to promote. When you buy through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more. Country singer Lauren Alaina has been in the...
Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton Duetting on Iconic Parton Hit
Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton are putting a modern spin on an old classic. The "Breakaway" singer has teamed up with the country icon more than 40 years after Parton starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the film 9 to 5 to publicly release their new version of the song "9 to 5" on Sept. 9.
