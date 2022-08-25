The show did not go on for Thomas Rhett Saturday evening. Just two hours before the "Life Changes" singer was set to take the stage at San Diego's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday night as part of his Bring the Bar to You tour, Rhett was forced to cancel the concert due to health issues. The show had been set to kick off at 7:30 p.m., however, in a message shared across his social media channels at around 5:30 p.m. that evening, Rhett announced the concert was canceled.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO