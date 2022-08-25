ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

American Songwriter

Exclusive First Look: Jon Pardi Performs “Heartache on the Dance Floor” on ‘CMT Campfire Sessions’

Get ready to huddle around the TV for this week’s CMT Campfire Sessions featuring Jon Pardi. Friday night (Aug. 26) at 9 p.m. CT, the multi-Platinum country artist, accompanied by his longtime band The All-Nighters, will lead the latest feel-good jam session. Pardi is set to share stories and perform acoustic versions of his biggest hits, including “Heartache on The Dance Floor” and “Dirt on My Boots,” and maybe even treat viewers to a sampling of his upcoming album, Mr. Saturday Night.
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, & More Stars Who Rocked Dramatic Looks at the 2022 ACM Honors

Just like the holidays are right around the corner, so is red carpet season. Before the road to the Grammys and Oscars starts back up again, the entertainment world is easing us back into the wowing world of the red carpet and red carpet fashion. While we all know (and adore) the American Country Music Awards, but many don’t know about the prestigious ACM Honors. Well, safe to say, it’s a big deal.
CMT

Zac Brown Band Reveals New Collaboration with James Taylor

Zac Brown Band’s new album “The Comeback (Deluxe)” will be available Sept. 30 and with it comes a host of fresh collaborations. Brown has already revealed that Blake Shelton will jump on “Out in the Middle” with Brown. Cody Johnson is on “Wild Palomino” and Jamey Johnson is on a fresh version of “Stubborn Pride (feat. Marcus King).”
E! News

See Sofia Richie Share a Kiss With Fiancé Elliot Grainge During 24th Birthday Party

Watch: Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!. Sofia Richie has made it another year around the sun. The model daughter of Lionel Richie celebrated her golden 24th birthday on Aug. 24 surrounded by her loved ones with a serene dinner celebration. Sofia posted snaps of the festivities on her Instagram, one of which captured a sweet moment between her and fiancé Elliot Grainge.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Thomas Rhett Cancels Concert Last-Minute Over Health Issue

The show did not go on for Thomas Rhett Saturday evening. Just two hours before the "Life Changes" singer was set to take the stage at San Diego's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday night as part of his Bring the Bar to You tour, Rhett was forced to cancel the concert due to health issues. The show had been set to kick off at 7:30 p.m., however, in a message shared across his social media channels at around 5:30 p.m. that evening, Rhett announced the concert was canceled.
SAN DIEGO, CA
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals First Costume of Season 8

The Masked Singer‘s eighth season is right around the corner and fans cannot contain their excitement. After months of waiting, the show has finally premiered their first costume of the season. Dragon Bride is totally ready to walk down The Masked Singer aisle. Meet Bride, The Masked Singer Season...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton Duetting on Iconic Parton Hit

Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton are putting a modern spin on an old classic. The "Breakaway" singer has teamed up with the country icon more than 40 years after Parton starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the film 9 to 5 to publicly release their new version of the song "9 to 5" on Sept. 9.
CELEBRITIES

