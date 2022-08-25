Read full article on original website
Related
This Farm Has A Custom Built Smokehouse In Huntington, Texas
When you find a place that has it all and it keeps bringing the heat, you just have to get a closer look. This is not just a home, but an entire lifestyle. The property sports a 3,200 square foot, open concept, custom home with big bedrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinets, built-ins, and stainless appliances. There is a breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room, and an upstairs guest room/office with a full bathroom.
Classic Rock Q107
Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1077.com
Comments / 0