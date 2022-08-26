AAUW surpasses $1M in giving: ECSU wins Spirit of Community award

Albemarle Area United Way Executive Director Bill Blake said Thursday that participants in last year’s AAUW Capital Campaign “really took to heart” the fundraising effort’s “United We Grow” theme.

Not only did last year’s capital campaign grow, it surpassed $1 million for the first time ever.

The total raised for the United Way in 2022 was $1,103,330 to be exact — a $352,330 increase from the AAUW’s record-shattering total in 2021 and a 261 percent increase since 2018 when campaign donations totaled $305,312.

Blake introduced the AAUW’s campaign theme for 2023, “Dream Big,” at the local United Way’s annual Awards and Campaign Kickoff Luncheon at the K.E. White Center on Thursday. After a big year last year, AAUW now is “shooting for the stars,” Blake said.

He said later the AAUW hopes to at least equal 2022’s total and “reach beyond it” in 2023.

Blake also presented the AAUW’s 2022 Spirit of Community Award Thursday to Elizabeth City State University. The university was presented the award in recognition of its efforts to grow ties between the campus and the greater Elizabeth City community.

In presenting the award, Blake said ECSU has adopted a new posture toward the community since Chancellor Karrie Dixon’s arrival on campus.

“It has become much more open and much more accessible,” he said.

Dixon said following the luncheon that she was happy to receive the award on ECSU’s behalf. She said the award came as a surprise.

“That is so exciting,” Dixon said.

Dixon said it is an honor for the university to be recognized for its growing connections with the community. The university continues to grow its efforts to bring more people onto the ECSU campus and draw attention to the good things happening in both Elizabeth City and at the university, she said.

The local United Way also presented several other awards at Thursday’s luncheon:

• The Community Partner award went to Albemarle Hopeline;

• The Spirit of Giving Award went to Publix Supermarkets for the fourth year in a row; and

• The High Performer award went to Heidi Prentiss, who has retired from Albemarle Area United Way and has 30 years of experience with nonprofits in Elizabeth City.

Aubrey Layne, senior vice president and chief of staff at Sentara Healthcare, was the luncheon’s keynote speaker. He shared his conviction that philanthropy and generosity are woven into the American fabric.

“Nonprofits have always been a big part of the American culture,” Layne said.

He said nonprofits should not be afraid or embarrassed to be successful. Being a nonprofit doesn’t mean you won’t make money, he said. What it means is you will use the money you make to help people.

“It’s OK to be successful,” Layne said. “It just means that you have more resources to help your fellow man.”

Layne cited four core convictions that shape how he thinks about philanthropy: being an “unabashed capitalist,” being nonpartisan, valuing servant leadership, and appreciating early American history.

As a student of early American history, he said, he especially appreciates Alexis de Tocqueville’s observations from his 1831 travels in America about the American values of capitalism and democracy. De Tocqueville found “giving back was necessary to make democracy and capitalism work.”

“Giving is a very American tradition,” Layne said. “It is the very core of our society.”

Blake said more than 1,250 donors had made last year’s successful capital campaign possible. But also helping, he said, were successful AAUW events such as Bocce, Beer and Bites, which he said are “putting the fun in fundraising.” Other big fundraising events for the local United Way were sponsored by H2OBX, the Edenton Steamers, and the Albemarle Area Association of Realtors.

The Community Care Collaborative and CVCC program, both initiatives of the local United Way, provided more than $330,000 in assistance in the past year and affected 540 households, Blake said.

“It’s just amazing to see the work that’s happening,” he said.