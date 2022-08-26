ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

AAUW surpasses $1M in giving: ECSU wins Spirit of Community award

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnKJB_0hVe2sMK00

Albemarle Area United Way Executive Director Bill Blake said Thursday that participants in last year’s AAUW Capital Campaign “really took to heart” the fundraising effort’s “United We Grow” theme.

Not only did last year’s capital campaign grow, it surpassed $1 million for the first time ever.

The total raised for the United Way in 2022 was $1,103,330 to be exact — a $352,330 increase from the AAUW’s record-shattering total in 2021 and a 261 percent increase since 2018 when campaign donations totaled $305,312.

Blake introduced the AAUW’s campaign theme for 2023, “Dream Big,” at the local United Way’s annual Awards and Campaign Kickoff Luncheon at the K.E. White Center on Thursday. After a big year last year, AAUW now is “shooting for the stars,” Blake said.

He said later the AAUW hopes to at least equal 2022’s total and “reach beyond it” in 2023.

Blake also presented the AAUW’s 2022 Spirit of Community Award Thursday to Elizabeth City State University. The university was presented the award in recognition of its efforts to grow ties between the campus and the greater Elizabeth City community.

In presenting the award, Blake said ECSU has adopted a new posture toward the community since Chancellor Karrie Dixon’s arrival on campus.

“It has become much more open and much more accessible,” he said.

Dixon said following the luncheon that she was happy to receive the award on ECSU’s behalf. She said the award came as a surprise.

“That is so exciting,” Dixon said.

Dixon said it is an honor for the university to be recognized for its growing connections with the community. The university continues to grow its efforts to bring more people onto the ECSU campus and draw attention to the good things happening in both Elizabeth City and at the university, she said.

The local United Way also presented several other awards at Thursday’s luncheon:

• The Community Partner award went to Albemarle Hopeline;

• The Spirit of Giving Award went to Publix Supermarkets for the fourth year in a row; and

• The High Performer award went to Heidi Prentiss, who has retired from Albemarle Area United Way and has 30 years of experience with nonprofits in Elizabeth City.

Aubrey Layne, senior vice president and chief of staff at Sentara Healthcare, was the luncheon’s keynote speaker. He shared his conviction that philanthropy and generosity are woven into the American fabric.

“Nonprofits have always been a big part of the American culture,” Layne said.

He said nonprofits should not be afraid or embarrassed to be successful. Being a nonprofit doesn’t mean you won’t make money, he said. What it means is you will use the money you make to help people.

“It’s OK to be successful,” Layne said. “It just means that you have more resources to help your fellow man.”

Layne cited four core convictions that shape how he thinks about philanthropy: being an “unabashed capitalist,” being nonpartisan, valuing servant leadership, and appreciating early American history.

As a student of early American history, he said, he especially appreciates Alexis de Tocqueville’s observations from his 1831 travels in America about the American values of capitalism and democracy. De Tocqueville found “giving back was necessary to make democracy and capitalism work.”

“Giving is a very American tradition,” Layne said. “It is the very core of our society.”

Blake said more than 1,250 donors had made last year’s successful capital campaign possible. But also helping, he said, were successful AAUW events such as Bocce, Beer and Bites, which he said are “putting the fun in fundraising.” Other big fundraising events for the local United Way were sponsored by H2OBX, the Edenton Steamers, and the Albemarle Area Association of Realtors.

The Community Care Collaborative and CVCC program, both initiatives of the local United Way, provided more than $330,000 in assistance in the past year and affected 540 households, Blake said.

“It’s just amazing to see the work that’s happening,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

ECSU announces highest student count in 8 years

ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University says it recorded its highest student count in eight years. ECSU says its student population increased by 4.6% from the 2022 to 2023 academic year, recording growth in nearly every student category. Its overall total enrollment for the fiscal year 2023 is 2,149.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Essence

This Hampton University Grad Created An Inclusive Toy Line Being Sold At Target That Celebrates The Lasting Impact of HBCUs

Brooke Hart Jones created the HBCYoU Doll brand to help playtime into an opportunity to honor the Black educational experience. Brooke Hart Jones didn’t know much about Hampton University when she applied for admission in the late 90s. She just knew that when her friend, also a prospective student, talked about his experience while on a tour there, he glowed.
HAMPTON, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

‘Free to be me’

WINDSOR – Derrick Hardy knows first-hand of the struggles of being born and raised in an economically distressed environment. Even though he was reared in a home where both his parents worked and made sure he had all the “comforts” of childhood, Hardy was keenly aware of the world around him in rural northeastern North Carolina. He knew that in order to succeed in life, a man must first take stock of himself and set goals accordingly.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Society
Elizabeth City, NC
Education
WNCT

New ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ celebrated during Community Day

HERTFORD, N.C. – Residents in Perquimans County walked and biked across the new ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ today during a Community Day to celebrate the near completion of the project. The state-of-the-art swing span bridge will carry U.S. 17 Business across the Perquimans River between Hertford and Winfall. It replaces the previous bridge, which was built in […]
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene's amended lawsuit is dismissed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge has dismissed the amended lawsuit filed by Portsmouth's former police chief against the city and several of its high-profile leaders. Portsmouth assistant city attorney Burle Stromberg said Angela Greene's litigation against State Senator Louise Lucas, Rev. Milton Blount with the NAACP, and council member Lisa Lucas-Burke were all dismissed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aubrey Layne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aauw#College#Charity#Ecsu#Aauw Capital Campaign
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of fatally shooting a 7-year-old in Atlanta. Police said Kennedy Maxie was struck by a stray bullet fired by Daquan Reed back in December 2021 while Maxie and her family went Christmas shopping in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
wcti12.com

Man wanted by Greenville police arrested in Ahoskie

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A man wanted by Greenville police was arrested Aug. 24, 2022, officials said. Clinton Jackson III, was wanted for first degree burglary, first degree kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child, and sexual battery.
GREENVILLE, NC
13newsnow.com

16 cars involved in overnight crash inside Downtown Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-car crash in the Downtown Tunnel Sunday around 1 a.m. left all eastbound lanes closed for around 3 hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads. The group posted about the Portsmouth crash just after 1 a.m., and they said all east bound lanes were closed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Charities
13News Now

Elizabeth City shooting leaves one dead

NORFOLK, Va. — Officers were sent to Herring Road and White Street for the report of a gunshot victim Saturday just after midnight, the Elizabeth City Police Department said. Once there, officers found a man lying dead in the road in the 500 Block of White Street. Police identified...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

Elizabeth City Police investigating early morning homicide

Elizabeth City, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide after discovering a body. The body was located in the 500 block of White St. Police were responding to a call about gunshots being fired just after midnight when they found the body of...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy