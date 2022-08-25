Read full article on original website
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington ranked 34th hardest working state in the nation
(The Center Square) – Washington state is in the bottom half of the hardest working states in the nation, according to a study released on Monday by WalletHub. The personal finance website ranked Washington at No. 34. To determine its rankings, WalletHub compared all 50 states across data sets...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Chris Cargill is leaving Washington, pushing Idaho tax cuts with new think tank
(The Center Square) – Chris Cargill, 41, is leaving his 13-year role as director of Washington Policy Center’s office in Spokane to get a sister think tank launched in Idaho later this year. Cargill will be the first president of Mountain States Policy Center that will represent Eastern...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Governor misses speech due to illness, but tests negative for COVID-19
Idaho Gov. Brad Little missed a planned speech to the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning due to illness, but his office says it’s not serious. “Gov. Little has a cold,” said his press secretary, Madison Hardy. “He looks forward to attending the upcoming special session on Thursday.”
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Mount Vernon
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Campgrounds, bridges, boat ramps: Here’s what the Great American Outdoors Act will bring Idaho
The Boise National Forest covers more than 2.5 million acres and includes more than 500 trails. Funding from the Great American Outdoors Act will be directed toward several recreation projects within the forest. (Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho public lands and forests are in line to receive $28 million for...
