Provana Partners with Finexus Insurance Agency to Provide Property & Casualty Insurance Benefits to Customers

--News Direct-- Provana, provider of the industry’s first unified platform for compliance and performance management, today announced a partnership with. to provide clients with greater access to property and casualty insurance offerings, including potential discounts for users of Provana’s compliance solutions. Finexus Insurance Agency, LLC. is a leading...
Investor Fact Sheet – Class I

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. (the "Fund")2 investment objective is to generate a retucomprised of both current income and capital appreciation with moderate volatility and low correlation to the broader markets. Investment Strategy. The Fund strategically invests in an actively managed combination of large, established private real...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
SES Risk Solutions and Latchel Partner to Curb Rising Property Insurance Costs for SFR Property Managers and Landlords

New program leverages innovative technology, underwriting expertise, and buying power to deliver an exclusive property insurance solution. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As the SFR industry continues to grapple with rising costs and compressed margins,. and Latchel have partnered to create a unique program offering designed to curb the cost of property insurance...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Antilles Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Antilles Insurance Company. (Antilles) (. San Juan. , PR). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Antilles’ balance sheet strength,...
SageSure Welcomes John Lummis as EVP of Capital & Risk Management

SageSure, the managing general underwriter committed to protecting catastrophe-exposed property, today announced the appointment of. as Executive Vice President of Capital and Risk Management. Lummis brings more than 25 years of experience in senior executive, advisory, and investment roles within the property and casualty insurance industry, including his positions as the CFO and COO of.
M Financial, Pacific Life Launch Life Insurance Product for High-Net-Worth Market with Verisk’s FAST Technology Platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Financial Group , a leading financial services design and distribution company, and Pacific Life, a leading global insurer, have leveraged Verisk’s FAST platform to develop a new life insurance product with flexible options and pre-configured tax rules designed exclusively for high-net-worth individuals.
MeasureOne Introduces Insurance Agent Solution, Empowering Agents to Provide Faster, More Accurate Quotes

--News Direct-- MeasureOne, the leading consumer-permissioned data platform, today announced the release of a new insurance agent solution, allowing agents to instantly capture their prospects’ declarations, deliver client’s quotes faster, and efficiently grow their book of business. The product expansion comes just a few months after MeasureOne announced its expansion into the.
Approval of Half Yearly Report 2022

("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the. The Company announces that the Board of Directors met today,. , and approved the unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report of the Company for the six-month period ended. 30 June 2022. . A copy of the approved Half-Yearly Financial Report is...
