Best’s Special Report: U.S. Property/Casualty Rating Actions Mixed as Insurers Face Pressure From Loss Trends
Property/casualty (P/C) insurance industry experienced a decline in Credit Rating (rating) upgrades and a modest rise in downgrades in the first half of 2022, with an increase in affirmations, highlighting how carriers have been resilient in the face of escalating losses, according to a new AM Best report. Affirmations accounted...
World Insurance Associates Expands Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Woody Insurance Group
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Woody Insurance Group. has been providing insurance to individuals and businesses in the. Kansas. and.
Best’s Special Report: U.S. Life/Health Ratings Activity in 2021 Mixed as Insurers Navigate Headwinds
Life/health (L/H) insurance industry saw a higher number of Credit Rating (rating) upgrades in the first half of 2022 compared with the same prior-year period, with improved capitalization levels a driving force, according to a new AM Best report. Rating downgrades decreased in the first half of 2022, according to...
Provana Partners with Finexus Insurance Agency to Provide Property & Casualty Insurance Benefits to Customers
--News Direct-- Provana, provider of the industry’s first unified platform for compliance and performance management, today announced a partnership with. to provide clients with greater access to property and casualty insurance offerings, including potential discounts for users of Provana’s compliance solutions. Finexus Insurance Agency, LLC. is a leading...
Investor Fact Sheet – Class I
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. (the "Fund")2 investment objective is to generate a retucomprised of both current income and capital appreciation with moderate volatility and low correlation to the broader markets. Investment Strategy. The Fund strategically invests in an actively managed combination of large, established private real...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Mitchell Accelerates Total Loss Settlements for Auto Insurers and Policyholders
Company teams with LossExpress and Claim Toolkit to deliver the industry's first total loss valuation solution with integrated loan payoff capabilities and automated tax and fee calculations. SAN DIEGO. ,. Aug. 30, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Forestry Mutual Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of. Forestry Mutual Insurance Company. (FMIC) (. Raleigh, NC. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been...
Breeze Disability Insurance Platform Now Available to Appalachian Underwriters Network
With the partnership, thousands of agents and brokers can offer online disability insurance via Breeze's turnkey platform. /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze, the insurtech simplifying how disability insurance is bought and sold, announced today a new partnership with leading insurance wholesaler. . (AUI). Health-licensed agents and brokers partnered with AUI can now...
SES Risk Solutions and Latchel Partner to Curb Rising Property Insurance Costs for SFR Property Managers and Landlords
New program leverages innovative technology, underwriting expertise, and buying power to deliver an exclusive property insurance solution. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As the SFR industry continues to grapple with rising costs and compressed margins,. and Latchel have partnered to create a unique program offering designed to curb the cost of property insurance...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National Western Life Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Ozark National...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Antilles Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Antilles Insurance Company. (Antilles) (. San Juan. , PR). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Antilles’ balance sheet strength,...
SageSure Welcomes John Lummis as EVP of Capital & Risk Management
SageSure, the managing general underwriter committed to protecting catastrophe-exposed property, today announced the appointment of. as Executive Vice President of Capital and Risk Management. Lummis brings more than 25 years of experience in senior executive, advisory, and investment roles within the property and casualty insurance industry, including his positions as the CFO and COO of.
Best’s Review: Top 20 U.S. Cyber Insurers, Largest Latin America Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The August issue ofBest’s Review includes exclusive AM Best data on the top. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
M Financial, Pacific Life Launch Life Insurance Product for High-Net-Worth Market with Verisk’s FAST Technology Platform
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Financial Group , a leading financial services design and distribution company, and Pacific Life, a leading global insurer, have leveraged Verisk’s FAST platform to develop a new life insurance product with flexible options and pre-configured tax rules designed exclusively for high-net-worth individuals.
8 million Americans may get health insurance rebates from $78 to $155 a person
More than 8 million Americans could be in line for a rebate from their health insurance provider. The rebates come from a regulation that requires insurance companies that sell group or individual policies to meet a“ medical loss ratio” to spend at least 80% of premiums on health care costs or expenses related to patient health. An analysis by the Kaiser Family…
MeasureOne Introduces Insurance Agent Solution, Empowering Agents to Provide Faster, More Accurate Quotes
--News Direct-- MeasureOne, the leading consumer-permissioned data platform, today announced the release of a new insurance agent solution, allowing agents to instantly capture their prospects’ declarations, deliver client’s quotes faster, and efficiently grow their book of business. The product expansion comes just a few months after MeasureOne announced its expansion into the.
FAIRMATIC RAISES $42M TO REDEFINE COMMERCIAL AUTO INSURANCE WITH DATA AND AI
Fueled by oversubscribed Series A, global insurtech emerges from stealth with an all-star C-suite of insurance and technology innovators to transform performance-priced fleet insurance. NEW YORK. and. BANGALORE, India. and. TEL AVIV, Israel. ,. Aug. 31, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Insurtech 2.0 company Fairmatic today destealths a unique offering that pioneers...
Approval of Half Yearly Report 2022
("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the. The Company announces that the Board of Directors met today,. , and approved the unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report of the Company for the six-month period ended. 30 June 2022. . A copy of the approved Half-Yearly Financial Report is...
Northwestern Mutual in elite company with highest-available financial strength ratings
On heels of record year, Northwestern Mutual recognized as industry standout by major ratings agencies. /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of surging inflation and low consumer sentiment across the country,. Northwestern Mutual's. financial strength and consistency continue to set the company apart. This week the company announced it has once...
