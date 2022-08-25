Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] can see a 20% rally following a short squeeze if…
IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong), the company behind the development of the Cardano network, shared some important status updates. The ecosystem completed one of the major requirements for the Vasil mainnet launch over the weekend. According to the IOG, 75% of Cardano’s mainnet blocks were successfully minted by the chosen Vasil node candidate, node 1.35.3.
ambcrypto.com
Another blank for Bitcoin [BTC] this week means this may be next
With Bitcoin losing its $20k support level on the charts, eyebrows are finally starting to be raised. The market upturn that we saw in July has been diminished to downtrends in the Bitcoin community. The same can also be seen when looking at Bitcoin’s long-standing correlation with the equities market.
ambcrypto.com
Another Bitcoin drop awaits? Here’s what analysts are saying
Bitcoin’s performance has been sluggish of late, thanks to the recent market decline. Last week’s performance of Bitcoin didn’t seem promising as the chart was mostly red. At the time of writing, Bitcoin registered a negative 6.92% 7-day growth. And, it was trading below the $2,000 mark...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin: Decoding if BNB would cross $300 mark this week
Binance‘s native token has struggled to maintain an upward trajectory in 2022. On 29 August, BNB declined sharply below $288 and tested the $275 support zone on CoinMarketCap. Bears have taken control of the price action, but can the ecosystem stay alert regardless of distraction?. Patience is key. BNB...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Detailed on-chain analysis for BTC holders to minimize losses
The largest cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin [BTC], has had a rough patch in the past few weeks. With a near-term weakness spotted across some of the coin’s significant on-chain metrics, the price of BTC continues to plummet even with minimal additional sell-side pressure on-chain, Glassnode found in a new report.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Battle of meme coins has been won by…
It is no secret that the crypto market was taken aback after the 19 August sell-off. Market skeptics continue to warn about the dire conditions in the macro scenario. Among the losers of the sell-off are the prized meme tokens: Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Both the tokens were enjoying their respective bullish activity until the crash.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin outperformed Bitcoin, but not in a way you think
Litecoin [LTC] also referred to as the ‘silver’ to Bitcoin’s ‘gold’, registered a plunge in price over the last week along with several other cryptos. However, the point that sets Litcoin apart from others is that it also showed better signs of recovery in the last 24-hour period as its performance increased by more than 2%.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT]: Is it the right time for swing traders to go short
With the onset of the bear market, many short sellers have been trying to make a quick buck and are looking for a coin or a token to bet against. While betting against ETH and ADA may not be the best idea because of the upcoming Merge and hardforks, Polkadot does seem like the right fit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Will Ethereum’s potential short-squeeze help ETH escape $1.5k trap
Ethereum [ETH] witnessed a major decline below the $1,600 zone against the U.S. dollar. ETH even declined below $1,500 at press time on CoinMarketCap. Now any recovery of more than $1.5k could face hurdles but again, surpassing the line remains a possibility. Rising amidst a storm. The largest altcoin, at...
ambcrypto.com
Is Dogecoin [DOGE] worth buying at this level? Answer might amaze you
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Since swooping below the $0.19-mark in December last year, Dogecoin [DOGE] has been on a consistent selling spree. This decline phase led the dog-themed crypto to match its yearly lows in June. Since then, however, the buyers have been striving to reclaim critical support levels.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum LTH, should you be cutting losses before Merge
Apart from a decline in its price in the past few days, leading alt Ether [ETH] also saw a decline in on-chain activity in the last week. According to a new report by IntoTheBlock, the general downturn in the cryptocurrency market due to a decline in the broader financial market led the leading alt to record some of its lowest on-chain activity in years.
ambcrypto.com
How Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] last 24 hours could affect investor sentiment
Shiba Inu has so far delivered a bearish performance since June, undoing its only significant bullish attempt this month. The dog-themed cryptocurrency is now showing signs of some potential short-term upside before the month ends and perhaps, in the first week of September. There is good news for the Shiba...
ambcrypto.com
Aimedis token AIMX, now traded in BitMart
The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis...
ambcrypto.com
DEXes fall short on Solana again as market u-turn continues
Decentralized Exchanges are continuing to tumble in the crypto industry with the general market downturn. Moreover, DEXes in the Solana ecosystem are also feeling pressure for the past three months. According to Solana Daily, the traffic of DEX projects has decreased “almost steadily” on Solana. In hindsight, this...
The odds of the Fed cutting rates in the first half of 2023 are next to none - but there's one 'bright spot' in the market that's supporting stock prices
Markets have gained some confidence the Fed will bring down inflation in the long run, according to DataTrek.
ambcrypto.com
Singapore mulls tightening rules around crypto-trading by retail investors
Singapore is planning to introduce new regulations that will tighten the trade of cryptocurrencies by retail investors, according to one of the country’s leading regulatory officials. The step is being taken to safeguard the interest of investors, given the fact that they remain “irrationally oblivious” about the risks associated with the market.
ambcrypto.com
BAYC’s social engagement can guide NFT holders- Here’s how
Intense speculation has been circulating in the NFT community about falling NFT prices. The views have been echoed vastly by many blockchain experts on social media regarding the “first NFT bear market.”. But lately, the blue-chip NFT collections are staging a comeback in the market. Consider this- the Bored...
ambcrypto.com
Ava Labs’ Gün Sirer hits out at CryptoLeaks’ ‘conspiracy theory nonsense’
Emin Gün Sirer, Founder and CEO of Ava Labs, the company behind Avalanche (AVAX), has shared his take on a sensational report recently published by CryptoLeaks. Sirer tweeted today that allegations of conspiring against rivals, allegations levelled by CryptoLeaks are “ridiculous,” calling it “conspiracy theory nonsense.”
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: ‘Ghost chain’ FUD ahead of Vasil is BACK; Here’s what Hoskinson said
Cardano (ADA) projected vital signs of life at press time, all thanks to numerous upgrades/developments on the network. On the other hand, there is a lot of FUD around too. Needless to say, such FUDs are not new anymore. In fact, Charles Hoskinson, CEO of IOHK, once rejected all “FUD ghost chains” by simply sending a card of the Cardano ecosystem.
Comments / 0