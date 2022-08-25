Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Redevelopment of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club raising financial, permitting concerns
Lighthouse Point – The long-sought developer’s agreement with the owner of the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club remains unsigned and is holding up construction on the 12-acre site. Last week, commissioners heard from Paterson Projects President Terry Paterson that he was negotiating a $50 million loan that will close...
G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes
At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."
The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
COUNTY COMMISSIONER MARIA SACHS SLAMS G.L. HOMES OVER LYONS ROAD CRISIS
DISASTER CONTINUES AS “BRIDGES” HOMEOWNER COMPLAINS ABOUT TRAFFIC LAWS, WHILE COUNTY WORKERS OVERSEEING FAILED PROJECT OFFER EXCUSES, BUT NO QUICK FIX. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com’s exclusive reporting on the failed $10M Lyons Road expansion project that spans West Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Generous gift assures city a bright Christmas; mayor’s salary increases
Lighthouse Point – This city’s 19-year-old Christmas tree will glow even brighter this year. Real estate company Campbell Rosemurgy is donating a brand new 26-foot artificial pine complete with LED lights, ornaments and snow tubes. The tree is lit annually at the city’s Lighthouse A’Glow event in Frank McDonough Park.
Viewpoints – Week of Sept. 1
“Should not the powers-that-be in Pompano be paying more heed to storm mitigation?”. As of early last month, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was predicting the Atlantic hurricane season will have 14 to 16 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes and three to five could become major hurricanes.
Jerry Johnson, “a gentleman’s gentleman,” leaves a legacy at Pompano Beach Marine Center
Jerry Johnson, 77, owner of Pompano Beach Marine Center, passed away in late July just months after celebrating the 60th Anniversary of his business. To many who knew him he was old-school and considered “a gentleman’s gentleman,” doing deals on handshakes: an icon in the South Florida marine community.
New Italian restaurants, pizza spots in Palm Beach County
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. Zona Blu, West Palm Beach ...
TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING
EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
msn.com
Three men were on a fishing trip in the Everglades. It ended tragically with a 911 call
Two men drowned during a fishing trip in the Everglades, deputies say. The tragedy unfolded Sunday afternoon at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, in western Palm Beach County just north of the Broward line. Family members were fishing around 2 p.m. at the end of Lox Road...
Click10.com
Broward deputies ‘secure’ public school in Pompano Beach after lockdown
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A group of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies stood at the entrance of a public school during a lockdown on Friday in Pompano Beach. A row of BSO patrol cars blocked the entrance of Pompano Beach Middle School, at 310 NE 6 St., inside the parking lot facing Northeast Sixth Street.
If This Guy Is Your Drug Dealer In Boca Raton, You May Need A Replacement
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is tough to find good workers nowadays, and thanks to the Boca Raton Police Department, it’s even tougher to find a good drug dealer. If accusations made by police are correct — and we of course do not […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT
VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
Deerfield Beach High Class of ’72: Where are you?
Deerfield Beach – The hunt is on for members of the class of ’72, the first graduates of Deerfield Beach High School. Armed with social media, emails and exhaustive research, a reunion committee has found about two-thirds of the graduating class of 595. What awaits the high school’s...
Last minute turnover of principals has parents protesting
Deerfield Beach – A vocal contingent of parents from Deerfield Park Elementary School are saying former assistant principal Donna Rucker should replace principal Jocelyn Reid who was reassigned to Walker Elementary just days before school started. Their argument: During her tenure at the school, Rucker was very popular. They...
DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
Beagles rescued from research facility arrive in Palm Beach Co.
Two dozen beagles will soon be up for adoption at Tri-County Animal Rescue near Boca Raton. The dogs were part of 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a testing facility in Virginia.
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Florida
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
