Deerfield Beach, FL

G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes

At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
L. Cane

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

COUNTY COMMISSIONER MARIA SACHS SLAMS G.L. HOMES OVER LYONS ROAD CRISIS

DISASTER CONTINUES AS “BRIDGES” HOMEOWNER COMPLAINS ABOUT TRAFFIC LAWS, WHILE COUNTY WORKERS OVERSEEING FAILED PROJECT OFFER EXCUSES, BUT NO QUICK FIX. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com’s exclusive reporting on the failed $10M Lyons Road expansion project that spans West Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
NewPelican

Viewpoints – Week of Sept. 1

“Should not the powers-that-be in Pompano be paying more heed to storm mitigation?”. As of early last month, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was predicting the Atlantic hurricane season will have 14 to 16 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes and three to five could become major hurricanes.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING

EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Broward deputies ‘secure’ public school in Pompano Beach after lockdown

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A group of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies stood at the entrance of a public school during a lockdown on Friday in Pompano Beach. A row of BSO patrol cars blocked the entrance of Pompano Beach Middle School, at 310 NE 6 St., inside the parking lot facing Northeast Sixth Street.
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT

VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
FLORIDA STATE
NewPelican

Last minute turnover of principals has parents protesting

Deerfield Beach – A vocal contingent of parents from Deerfield Park Elementary School are saying former assistant principal Donna Rucker should replace principal Jocelyn Reid who was reassigned to Walker Elementary just days before school started. Their argument: During her tenure at the school, Rucker was very popular. They...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
FLORIDA STATE
