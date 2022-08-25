ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Here's how you can save on back-to-school supplies this weekend in NJ

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdwEP_0hVdrpQi00

If you're still looking for back-to-school supplies, we have a big way to save this weekend.

Inflation is having a big impact on back-to-school shopping. According to Finance Buzz, 47% of parents say it's having an effect. Twenty-eight percent say back-to-school shopping expenses are putting financial stress on their family.

So we've got some ways families can get discounts and even freebies for the fall.

Five hundred and twenty-seven dollars is the average that families are expected to spend on back-to-school shopping.

That's a big chunk, so think about taking advantage of the upcoming sales tax holiday in New Jersey . It begins on Saturday, August 27, and continues through Labor Day, September 5.

Eligible items include computers costing less than $3,000, art and school supplies, instructional materials and sport or recreational equipment.

And now that the summer travel season is winding down, you might be wondering how to occupy your kids close to home once school begins.

"Prices going up have affected us making any kind of decisions, and trying to figure out what can we do that's free, cheap, easy, and close by," said Olgica Pilla.

There are things you can do to keep little ones entertained, often at no cost to families, like going to a museum.

"If you receive SNAP benefits, you can get free or reduced admission to over 900 museums through a program called "Museums for All" . And if you have a library card, many libraries offer free passes to museums in your city," said Brian Vines of Consumer Reports.

How about taking the kids to a live event, using sites like Eventbrite and Allevents.in , you can find free concerts or classes, like a kids break dancing class.

Or maybe you'd like to teach your kids to give back. You can find local volunteer opportunities that the family can do together through
VolunteerMatch.org .

On a rainy day, using sites like Kanopy and Hoopla , you can access loads of movies and TV shows for free with just your library card.

You can access both on multiple streaming devices, and buying a device doesn't have to break the bank. CR says the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a good value at $55.

By the way, New Jersey's sales tax holiday applies to items bought both in-store and online.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#School Supplies#Labor Day#K12#Finance Buzz
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
111K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy