Breaking News – Velveteen Dream Arrested (Mugshot Photo)
Former WWE Superstar Patrick William Jr. Clark (Velveteen Dream in WWE NXT) was arrested in Orlando, Florida on August 26th for drug paraphernalia charges. The official charge is described as:. OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT- – ICJIS Affidavit, Original Charge(S): 893.147(1)-4 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. According to a report from Unicourt.com, the...
Upcoming TV Series Featuring Samoa Joe Wraps Production
AEW star Samoa Joe was announced to have joined the cast of the upcoming live-action Twisted Metal TV series as the character Sweet Tooth. The showrunner of the series, Michael Jonathan, announced on Twitter that filming has wrapped. With production now done, Joe could be set to make his return...
Brett Lauderdale Reveals That A GCW Yearly Pass Is Coming Soon To FITE.tv
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that a yearly pass for the promotion on FITE.tv is still in the works. For those unaware, GCW’s live events typically run for $14.99 each. With that being said, there are bundles when the company holds multiple live events in a single week.
FTR Pulled From AEW: Fight Forever Console Video Game
AEW tag-team FTR has been left angry after being pulled from the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game. AEW: Fight Forever will mark the promotion’s first console video game, after previously releasing AEW Double or Nothing: Casino, and AEW Elite GM on mobile. Sources who spoke to Fightful shared...
