As Forest Grove homeless campers move, their future remains murky
Forest Grove and Washington County agreed to relocate campers off B Street, but permanent solutions are more elusive.Mattina Gately is trying to stay positive. She had been living in a shack with an improvised roof over her head until Forest Grove took action to evict homeless campers from a slice of property off B Street in mid-August. Now Gately is a few hundred yards away in a tent, feeling very far away from that next roof. "I don't want to be here. Now I try to be patient and wait and see what's open. I know there are a couple...
Benton County Health Department says residents should prepare for wildfire smoke
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- With smoke from the Rum Creek and Cedar Creek Fires drifting northwards, Benton County Health Department has issued a warning about worsening air quality from wildfire smoke. BCHD says that Benton County is at risk for health impacts from wildfire smoke, and says it’s important to be...
This used to be a major Albany canal
It’s a shame what has happened to one of Albany’s canals, the one that runs down Thurston Street from Seventh Avenue to the Willamette River. In the late 1800s, this canal was 10 or 12 feet wide and carried enough water to power the turbines of more than a dozen industries on the riverfront.
12 arrested, 22K+ illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Dayton
A dozen people were arrested after authorities raided the largest illegal marijuana grow operation found in Yamhill County, officials announced Wednesday.
It May Not Be a Hipster Magnet, but the Oregon State Fair Has Added Food Carts and Motorcycles
High-flying rides, fried food of all sorts, and farm animals are back at the Oregon State Fair, which kicked off Friday, Aug. 26, in Salem. In addition to traditional attractions, like the carnival, livestock pavilion and 4-H exhibits, some new events are on the schedule. A food cart pod and bar can be found in the Homegrown Oregon area, two shows feature riders on motorcycles, horses make their debut, and teens of the ‘90s and aughts will appreciate the concert lineup (Nelly, TLC).
2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings
SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal lands
Oregon State University scientists have proposed to populate western federal lands with more beavers and wolves in order to restore ecological balance. “Rewilding the American West” is a bold proposal that identifies 11 federally owned reserves in the Western United States for wolf and beaver restoration, a process that could improve degraded land and save dozens of threatened and endangered species.
Oregon Coast Spots With Wicked Cool Sights - and Rooms to View Them
(Oregon Coast) – Where ocean views meet superb surroundings; where the charms of the Oregon coast come in natural packages wrapped in the best of manmade accouterments. There are moments you want your incredible views with serious pampering, or at least stellar amenities. You want your cake and to eat it, too? (Above: Yachats, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Oregon State Fair kicks off
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A look at the Oregon State Fair, and some deliciously deep-fried smores. The Salem fair at 2330 17th Street Northeast will run through Monday, Sept. 5. Visit the fair website for more information and ticket prices.
Pixieland Event Features New Documentary, Aspects of Oregon Coast Legend
(Lincoln City) – A new documentary on the Oregon coast's legendary Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland is being celebrated in a unique showing at Lincoln City's Bijou Theatre next week, a little film that's picked up enormous steam since it's been released on YouTube two weeks ago. The Forgotten Story of Pixieland: The Oregon Coast Amusement Park gets its own set of events on Friday, September 2 and Sunday, September 4, where the Kiwanis Club will be bringing you a slight Pixie Kitchen experience at the theater. They'll be in pixie costumes, bringing cardboard cutouts in an amusement park style, reproductions of Pixie Kitchen menus and a lot of other fun and wacky stuff that will take the viewer back in time. (Photos courtesy North Lincoln County Historical Museum)
Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison
EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD. According to police, Young...
NTSB issues preliminary report on double-fatal Linn County plane crash
Federal transportation officials have issued a preliminary report into a plane crash that killed two people in Linn County last week. The single-engine, amateur-built plane came down just after 2 p.m. on August 21 near Scio. The pilot of the plane, 78-year-old Dennis Jackson of Independence, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Amy Jackson, died later in the hospital. Officials did not list an age for Amy Jackson.
The most famous Salem witch trial descendants and relatives
The most famous Salem witch trial descendants and relatives. The infamous Salem witch trials of 1692 and 1693 claimed the lives of 20 people. In total, more than 200 people were accused of witchcraft and more than 150 were arrested. The episode is heavily ingrained in American history and perpetuated through pop culture, but the souls lost and persecuted during that time aren't just present in our literature, media, and popular culture.
Woman jailed for covering Newport pot shop in teriyaki sauce, police say
An Arizona woman was arrested in Newport on Tuesday after she allegedly covered the sales floor of a local cannabis dispensary in condiments.
CRITICAL INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Policen Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed...
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Aug. 29
On August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 22. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla, operated by Alexix Moncrief (20) of Salem, struck a pedestrian, Jeremy Hofman (48) of Portland, that was in the lane of travel. Hofman was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Moncrief was not injured. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Canby Police Department, Canby Fire Department, Life Fight Network and ODOT.
Zucchini start that wasn’t yields mystery squash. What could it be?
Gardening season is moving along and, you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
Oregon State Police identify McMinnville officer who fatally shot possibly suicidal man
The Oregon State Police on Monday publicly identified the McMinnville police officer who fatally shot a man last week. Justin Schwartz has been an officer with the McMinnville Police Department for five years, the state police said. He began his law-enforcement career in 2009 with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
Oregon State Police: Victim pointed fake firearm at officer before fatal shooting
Oregon State Police identified the two McMinnville police officers that fatally shot a man who was reportedly suffering a mental health crisis on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and pointed a fake firearm at the officers.
