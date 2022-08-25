ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incumbent Sen. Rubio (R) Demings (D), and seven others running for U.S. Senate in Florida on Nov. 8

By Ethan Rice
 5 days ago

Incumbent Marco Rubio (R), Val Demings (D), and seven other candidates are running in the general election for U.S. Senate in Florida on November 8, 2022.

The Hill‘s Caroline Vakil said, “Florida’s Senate race is considered one of the most competitive this November.” In 2018, the last U.S. Senate race in the state before this one, Rick Scott (R) defeated incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D) by 0.2 percentage points. In 2016, incumbent Marco Rubio won re-election by a margin of 7.7 percentage points.

Rubio was first elected to the Senate in 2010 to replace retiring incumbent Mel Martinez (R). In the general election, Rubio defeated Kendrick B. Meek (D) and Gov. Charlie Crist (I). Rubio was a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2000 to 2008, serving as majority leader from 2003 to 2006 and House speaker from 2006 to 2008. Rubio has emphasized his Senate career; according to his campaign website, “As a U.S. Senator, Marco has advanced commonsense, conservative ideas that address the issues Americans face.”

Demings has represented Florida’s 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House since 2017. During her time in Congress, Demings has served on the Committee on Homeland Security and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Prior to her time in office, Demings worked in law enforcement for nearly three decades. From 2007 to 2012, she served as the chief of police in Orlando, Florida. Demings said she is “running for U.S. Senate to fight for every Floridian to have that same opportunity to live the American Dream.”

Dennis Misigoy (L), Steven B. Grant, Tuan Nguyen, Uloma Ekpete, Edward A. Gray, Howard Knepper, and Moses Quiles are also running

The two most recent presidential elections in Florida were both decided by less than 4 percentage points. Incumbent President Donald Trump (R) won the state over Joe Biden (D) by 3.3 percentage points in 2020. Trump won the state over Hillary Clinton (D) in 2016 by 1.2 percentage points.

The outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Thirty-five of 100 seats are up for election, including one special election. Democrats have an effective majority, with the chamber split 50-50 and Vice President Kamala Harris (D) having the tie-breaking vote. Fourteen seats held by Democrats and 21 seats held by Republicans are up for election in 2022.

Ron DeSantis raised more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Florida

Florida Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $157.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Ron DeSantis has raised more than any other Republican. DeSantis is Governor of Florida and is running for re-election in 2022. DeSantis raised $140.5 million and spent $13.7 million between...
John Wood (I) drops out of race for U.S. Senate in Missouri

John Wood (I), a former senior investigator for the January 6th Select Committee, announced that he was suspending his campaign for U.S. Senate in Missouri. Wood qualified for the ballot on August 1, one day before the state’s Republican primary. On August 23, Wood said that he saw no path to victory in the general election following Eric Greitens’ loss to Eric Schmitt in the Republican primary.
Early voting is less than one month away

Welcome to the Monday, August 22, Brew. Here's what's in store for you as you start your day:. Less than one month left until the start of early voting. Previewing tomorrow's primaries in New York's 10th and 12th congressional districts.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never 'Keep His Stuff in Her Room'

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her "annoyed" by the situation while another added, "she cared, but not like he cared," according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely.
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November.
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says classified documents were "likely concealed and removed" from a storage room at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized boxes and containers holding more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump's office, according to a filing that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government...
Four candidates running for governor of Kansas

Incumbent Laura Kelly (D), Derek Schmidt (R), Seth Cordell (L), and Dennis Pyle (Independent) are running in the general election for governor of Kansas on Nov. 8, 2022. This is the only governorship Democrats are defending in 2022 in a state that Donald Trump (R) won in 2020.
Incumbent Gov. Walz (D), Jensen (R), four others running in Nov. 8 general election for Minnesota governor

Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz (D), Scott Jensen (R), and four other candidates are running in the general election on November 8, 2022, for governor of Minnesota. Walz was first elected in 2018, defeating Jeff Johnson (R), 54% to 42%. Walz succeeded Mark Dayton (D), who served as governor from 2011 to 2019.
Langworthy defeats Paladino in New York's 23rd Congressional District Republican primary

Nicholas Langworthy defeated Carl Paladino in New York's 23rd Congressional District Republican primary on August 23, 2022.
