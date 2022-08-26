Health care, Toledo fire, police set for budget increases

As Toledo City Council prepares to vote on the annual mid-year budget adjustments, a wide range of additional funding is expected to be provided for local health care, police and fire services, and other capital improvements.

It has been a fruitful tax collection season for the city, and the collection projection for 2022 has been raised from $190 million to $215 million. And as a result, the city’s budget adjustments bring forward about $19.5 million in additional expenditures, officials were told Thursday in an update.

The proposed spending includes $2.3 million in additional fire overtime and more than $85,000 to the police department to replace 50 pistols and 130 body cameras.

Councilman George Sarantou also praised the $1.3 million in fire station improvements that are being proposed.

“We have many [fire stations] that are in dire need of major repairs,” he said. “None of us would want to live in that type of environment…I hope that will make a real difference.”

Another budget adjustment of note includes $200,000 to support the department of neighborhoods rooftops program, which is being developed with city and federal funding to repair residential roofs on Toledo homes.

Although not the most expensive items on the budgeted list, initiatives to improve the city’s health care were a much-discussed part of the adjustments. The first listed adjustments include $50,000 to support an LGBTQ health initiative and $50,000 for the CommunityCare Clinic. The clinic is run by students at the University of Toledo’s College of Medicine and Life Sciences, the former Medical College of Ohio. The clinic serves members of the Toledo community who are uninsured or underinsured.

Councilman Nick Komives said that the LGBTQ initiative would have a focus on education to ensure all Toledoans can have quality health care access close to home.

“A lot of folks are leaving our community to go seek health care elsewhere,” he said. “So this is an opportunity to better educate. In particular, there are certain health care risks that are more associated with LGBT individuals, and so we just need to do a better job of educating our health care providers.”

One major aspect of the budget adjustments is the transfer of money from the capital improvement fund to the general fund in order to balance the city budget. Mr. Sarantou also praised the effort to lower that figure from $18 million to $8 million, adding that it should afford the city an additional $10 million to take on capital improvement projects.

“I think it’s very important that we continue to reduce that,” he said.

The city’s finance department is reporting $15.5 million in taxes collected in July for the general fund, and $1.6 million collected for the road improvement fund. For the year, the city stands at $113.8 million collected for the general fund and $12.5 million for the road improvement fund.

The city’s general fund collections are up 12.8 percent compared to the first seven months of 2021.

Toledo City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 13.