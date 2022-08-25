ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Council approves Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan

Kansas City, Missouri
 5 days ago

NEWS RELEASE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLLdF_0hVdTYpb00

With an eye on the City’s future, and the future of generations of Kansas City residents, the city council on Thursday adopted the Kansas City Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan. This equity-centered plan has a primary goal to achieve climate neutrality by reducing greenhouse gas emissions for city operations by 2030 and citywide by 2040.

City leaders, city staff, professional consultants and a climate protection steering committee made up of neighborhood, community and regional leaders developed the 133-page plan with all Kansas Citians in mind.

“It has been an honor to work with community on drafting and passing this robust climate action plan for Kansas City,” said Andy Savastino, chief environmental office in the City’s Office of Environmental Quality (OEQ). “It’s going to take further collaboration with residents and stakeholders to design the equitable programs and policies necessary to reach our climate goals.”

“Climate action cannot wait, and I am proud, after years of work, Kansas City today took bold action to protect our children’s and our grandchildren’s futures,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “This plan is more than just a list of tactics to reduce greenhouse gas emissions -- it will serve as a bedrock of community-based climate action prioritizing and elevating our historically marginalized communities, centering equity every step of the way. Thank you to the hundreds of community members who have contributed to this planning process.”

“I am so proud to have been part of developing this ambitious climate plan as Chair of the Climate Protection Steering Committee,” said Robin Ganahl. “This is for my kids and all the young people who are concerned about their futures. Goals like equitable building decarbonization are key to bringing emissions down at the speed and scale we need while centering communities of concern. We are definitely still in the Paris Agreement here in Kansas City.

Using the 2021 KC Regional Climate Action Plan as a building block, the Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan uses climate data to better understand greenhouse gas emission reduction potential and climate resiliency throughout Kansas City. To learn more about the city’s carbon footprint, what that means and about the city’s effort to achieve climate neutrality, go to the city’s Climate Action web page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Paris, MO
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy