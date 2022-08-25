Read full article on original website
2news.com
No injuries reported after car hits WCSD school bus in north Reno
No one was injured after a car hit a Washoe County School District school bus in north Reno Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at the intersection of Sutro Street and North McCarran Blvd. around 3:00 P.M. on Monday, August 29, 2022. An officer on scene told us a Four-door...
2news.com
Suspect Arrested After leaving Scene Of Homicide In Fernley
Deputies say it stemmed from a family disturbance at a home on Mesa Lane. Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning.
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Investigate Fatal Shooting in Fernley
Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Mesa Drive where they found an unidentified body. Authorities say during the investigation they found out the unidentified...
2news.com
Sparks Police Arrest Suspect In Attempted Car Theft
Sparks Police say they found Justice Bruhn in the area of McCarran Blvd. and Greenbrae Drive. The suspect was walking in the area of McCarran Blvd. and E. Greenbrae Dr.
kkoh.com
One Person Arrested After Stabbing, Another Suspect Sought by Sparks Police
Sparks Police are investigating two connected incidents. A stabbing happened Saturday night just after 11pm at Greenbrae Drive & Pyramid Way. The person who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. About 40 minutes later, Sparks police went to the intersection of Sullivan Lane and McCarran Boulevard on a report of a shooting. The driver of a vehicle had been shot several times. As detectives investigated, they found 22-year-old Alejandra Mora-Izquierdo in the passenger seat. She was a suspect in the stabbing earlier that night. She was arrested without incident. Sparks Police are still trying to find the shooter. If you any information, please contact Sparks Police.
2news.com
Shed Fire Under Investigation Near 16th Street Off Of Rock Blvd.
An investigation is underway after a shed fire broke out near 16th Street off of Rock Blvd. in Sparks. The fire broke out around 8 a.m. on Monday. Fire crews tell us one person was treated on scene for undisclosed injuries. The roadway may be closed to traffic while crews...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: State Route 28 near Incline reopened after explosives removed from area
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — State Route 28 has been reopened at about 3:20 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Powell said. INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — State Route 28 is closed in both directions due to explosives found by a person on a Monday morning walk, officials said. The...
2 People Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Stateline (Stateline, NV)
The officials stated that two unidentified people were hit by a vehicle while crossing U.S. Highway at Kingsbury Grade. The victims were taken to a regional hospital via helicopter. Trooper Amanda Pwel stated that the pedestrians were under the influence at the time of the incident. The officials later revealed...
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley man charged with stealing CalFire utility vehicle, leading deputies on high-speed chase
A man from Fernley was arrested on Aug. 26 in Yreka, Calif. and charged with stealing a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection vehicle and leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:11 p.m. on Aug....
2news.com
Man shot and killed outside liquor store in downtown Reno
Reno Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a liquor store in downtown Reno. The shooting was reported in the area of Mill Street and South Lake Street around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022. An officer on scene told us they do not know...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriffs investigating homicide in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Fernley. They say on Monday, they received a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Mesa Drive in the town. Upon arriving, deputies located a person who had been shot and was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.
KOLO TV Reno
Information sought on attempted vehicle theft in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone tried to steal a vehicle Saturday morning in the industrial area of Sparks. The Sparks Police Department released a photogram of a man it wants to talk to about the attempted theft. It happened about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Bergin Way near...
msn.com
1 dead, 2 injured on Highway 89 after truck crossed into oncoming traffic
California Highway Patrol officers reported one person is dead and two are injured after a box truck crossed over onto the southbound lane of Highway 99 in Truckee Friday afternoon. Officers said four vehicles were involved in the crash. The box truck sideswiped two cars and hit a third head...
msn.com
SR-89 four car crash kills one person and injures two
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A four car collision along State Route 89 between Truckee and Tahoe City on Friday left one person dead and two more injured, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, an International box truck, driven by a 43-year-old man from Vallejo was...
2news.com
Reno Police respond to shots fired near Jamaica Park
Reno Police Officers responded to a residence near Jamaica Park Saturday night on a report of shots being fired. The shots fired incident was reported on the 4600 block of Sordi Court around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022. A police officer on scene told us a couple of...
2news.com
Verdi man wanted by CHP arrested in Placer County
A man from Verdi was arrested in Placer County earlier this month after being involved in an incident where a firearm was brandished. On August 21, 2022, A Deputy with the Placer County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle recently flagged by the California Highway Patrol traveling westbound Interstate 80 near Bell Road.
FOX Reno
Three-car crash on I-80 east at north Wells causes lane closure, traffic delays
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A three-car crash on I-80 eastbound at the north Wells exit has caused traffic delays Friday afternoon. Crews responded to the crash around 3:12 p.m., with traffic backed up between North Center St. and North Wells Ave. According to Trooper Powell...
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
Reno Police say one person died from being shot around 1:30 in the morning on August 27, 2022. The Reno Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in the area of Grand Sierra Resort. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were...
2news.com
CHP Investigates Fatal Crash on SR 89 in Truckee
California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a fatal crash on SR 89 near Cabin Creek Road in Truckee. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. CHP say the driver of a International box truck crossed over the solid double yellow lines and sideswiped a black Ford Eco Sport, black Subaru Outback and struck a white Subaru Impreza head on.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Man who hit Stateline pedestrian awaiting extradition
STATELINE, Nev. — A man, who was arrested after hitting a pedestrian in Stateline, wasn’t drunk, but he also couldn’t pass a sobriety test. William Earl Peterson, 51, is in custody after hitting a woman, who was walking on the sidewalk off the shoulder of Lake Parkway toward Highway 50 at around 9:43 p.m. Aug. 20.
