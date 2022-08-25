Sparks Police are investigating two connected incidents. A stabbing happened Saturday night just after 11pm at Greenbrae Drive & Pyramid Way. The person who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. About 40 minutes later, Sparks police went to the intersection of Sullivan Lane and McCarran Boulevard on a report of a shooting. The driver of a vehicle had been shot several times. As detectives investigated, they found 22-year-old Alejandra Mora-Izquierdo in the passenger seat. She was a suspect in the stabbing earlier that night. She was arrested without incident. Sparks Police are still trying to find the shooter. If you any information, please contact Sparks Police.

SPARKS, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO