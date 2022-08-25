ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Just Turn 21? Don’t You Dare Order These Popular Missoula Drinks

Listen. You're an adult now so let's act like one. You can't go around ordering garbage water because it's colorful and you think it's loaded with booze. It's not, Chad. Before I get into the "get off my lawn" rant here, I will preface that I was once 21, and yes I ordered some pretty disgusting and expensive shots and cocktails because I thought it was cool. Spoiler alert, pretty much anything with Jägermeister is not cool. It's a hangover that I wouldn't wish on the Kardashians.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Can You Hike The M Trail In Missoula At Night?

Missoula's best-known trail up Mt Sentinel is one of the most iconic in the State of Montana. The summit of "The M" offers a great view of the University of Montana, the City Of Missoula, and both mountain ranges (the Sapphire and Bitterroot ranges) I even liked my first trip up The M so much I documented it for posterity:
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Survive Your Freshman Year At UM Missoula

Well, you made it to Missoula. You've unloaded your boxes and grocery bags full of clothes, moved what furniture you have into your new living space (hope you remembered to lift with your knees!) and now you're standing at the crossroads of adulthood, thinking about where to put your bed with no frame and regretting taking most of this stuff with you to your new pad:
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
Missoula, MT
96.3 The Blaze

One of Canada’s Best Comedians Is Coming To Missoula

Straight off his new special "Candy and Smiley" on Amazon Prime, comedian Ed Hill will be cracking up Missoula this September. Born in Taiwan, and later migrated to Canada, Ed Hill, one of the best Taiwanese-Canadain comedians is set to bring the laughs to our local Missoula VFW. His latest special "Candy and Smiley" was named one of the "Top 15 Comedy Specials of 2021". Even NPR radio gave the special a "Best of 2021", so you know Ed is no lightweight in the comedy world.
MISSOULA, MT
Joe List
Joe Rogan
96.3 The Blaze

Kid Rock Doppelganger and Tribute is Taking Over Parts of Montana

I can still remember the day I wandered into Southgate Mall in Missoula and saw someone who melted my mind. As someone born and raised in Montana, it is not every day that you see celebrities in public. And when you do happen to run into one, you almost wonder if they are real or just a look-a-like. That day, I witnessed Pamela Anderson casually looking through a crowded clothes rack at Dillard's. I knew immediately that she was not just some Pam Anderson impersonator, but the real Playmate of the Year.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Strange Things You May Hear on the UM Campus

The Fall semester hasn't even begun at the University of Montana and Missoulians can already feel the energy of having the college students back. The controlled chaos of move-in day is challenging yet invigorating. As great as the vibe is here in the summer, Missoula is a college town and we're truly ourselves only when we're reunited with our other half. That said, the Griz kids DO keep Missoula weird, so you might hear some strange phrases if you take a stroll through campus. Here are some examples.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Yes, it’s Montana! Grizzlies Spotted in the Northern Bitterroot

It's not like you have to travel to Yellowstone to see the Bears! You can catch sight of a brown bear almost anywhere in Montana, but grizzlies in the northern Bitterroot? One of my neighbors told me that they thought they had spotted a small bear that sure looked like a grizzly along the Bitterroot river while they were rafting earlier this August. It was at a distance but they thought it was too shaggy looking for a black bear. Lolo is not unused to seeing animals from the river venturing into town.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Film Festival “Camp Horror” Returns to The Roxy Theater

August is coming to a close but if you think all the summer camps are over, think again. "Camp Horror" at The Roxy Theater is Missoula's film festival that you almost-certainly won't be brutally murdered at. For reassurance, here's a quote from camp communications director Charlotte Macorn, as featured at nbcmontana.com.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Who Will End Up In This Missoula Building?

When the Subway on S Reserve St closed down in March of 2022, Missoulians (and a handful of insatiably voracious radio peeps) were left without one of our favorite lunchtime spots. We were so used to the convenience of footlongs, breakfast paninis and hordes of green and yellow napkins which graced our break rooms and studios.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

UM Move-In Day is a Fun Experience of ‘Controlled Chaos’

Imagine nearly 2,000 undergraduate students all moving into their residence halls in just one day. You don't have to imagine it, because that’s what the University of Montana's ‘Move In Day’ is all about; getting between 1,500 and 2,000 students moved into their residence halls by the end of the day on Monday.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Woman With Warrant Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula

On the evening of August 22, 2022, the Missoula Police Department received a call reporting drug use in a parking lot located at 111 South Avenue West. Missoula Police officers quickly responded. While en route, the officers were advised that the two involved individuals were in a green vehicle with no license plates. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
