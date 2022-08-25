Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kick Off Labor Day Weekend in Missoula with an Awesome Metal Show
We have just recently recovered from the overwhelming amount of awesome that was the 2022 TOTFEST. Now it is time to get back in the pit with another kickass show at the Dark Horse. Friday September 2nd at the Dark Horse in Missoula. Blessiddoom is joining forces with The Band...
Just Turn 21? Don’t You Dare Order These Popular Missoula Drinks
Listen. You're an adult now so let's act like one. You can't go around ordering garbage water because it's colorful and you think it's loaded with booze. It's not, Chad. Before I get into the "get off my lawn" rant here, I will preface that I was once 21, and yes I ordered some pretty disgusting and expensive shots and cocktails because I thought it was cool. Spoiler alert, pretty much anything with Jägermeister is not cool. It's a hangover that I wouldn't wish on the Kardashians.
Can You Hike The M Trail In Missoula At Night?
Missoula's best-known trail up Mt Sentinel is one of the most iconic in the State of Montana. The summit of "The M" offers a great view of the University of Montana, the City Of Missoula, and both mountain ranges (the Sapphire and Bitterroot ranges) I even liked my first trip up The M so much I documented it for posterity:
Survive Your Freshman Year At UM Missoula
Well, you made it to Missoula. You've unloaded your boxes and grocery bags full of clothes, moved what furniture you have into your new living space (hope you remembered to lift with your knees!) and now you're standing at the crossroads of adulthood, thinking about where to put your bed with no frame and regretting taking most of this stuff with you to your new pad:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Good Fun, Griz Fans: Time to Gather at Weekly Football Coach Show
It's a special bunch of Montana Grizzly football fans who gather for the weekly coach's show. And we'd like you to join us. The school spirit and camaraderie these really friendly folks exude is contagious. Add to that a lot of interesting news about how the team is doing, and you've got yourself an entertaining and insightful hour.
One of Canada’s Best Comedians Is Coming To Missoula
Straight off his new special "Candy and Smiley" on Amazon Prime, comedian Ed Hill will be cracking up Missoula this September. Born in Taiwan, and later migrated to Canada, Ed Hill, one of the best Taiwanese-Canadain comedians is set to bring the laughs to our local Missoula VFW. His latest special "Candy and Smiley" was named one of the "Top 15 Comedy Specials of 2021". Even NPR radio gave the special a "Best of 2021", so you know Ed is no lightweight in the comedy world.
Think That Was Bad? How Weird Has Missoula’s Weather Been?
We know Missoula is a great place to be if you enjoy the outdoors. Every season has something you may find pleasing. "If you don’t like the weather, wait 5 minutes and it will change." Here are some instances where Missoula weather surprised us!. How Hot Was it?. Missoula...
It’s National Dog Day. Check Out Some of Missoula’s Best Puppers
In my opinion everyday is National Dog Day. These furry buddies are one of the greatest things to have ever been put on earth(right next to cold beer and heavy metal). I don't know what I would do without my dog. Missoula is definitely a "dog town". I'm always impressed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kid Rock Doppelganger and Tribute is Taking Over Parts of Montana
I can still remember the day I wandered into Southgate Mall in Missoula and saw someone who melted my mind. As someone born and raised in Montana, it is not every day that you see celebrities in public. And when you do happen to run into one, you almost wonder if they are real or just a look-a-like. That day, I witnessed Pamela Anderson casually looking through a crowded clothes rack at Dillard's. I knew immediately that she was not just some Pam Anderson impersonator, but the real Playmate of the Year.
Missoula Actor is Best at Cannes International Cinema Festival
At any level of an international film competition, being name best actor is a pretty sensational accolade. And Missoula, Montana happens to be home to this year's recipient. In his usual, low-key humble manner, the response to my congratulatory phone call was, "Isn't that cool?" Uh, yeah, we're with you on that one, pal.
Strange Things You May Hear on the UM Campus
The Fall semester hasn't even begun at the University of Montana and Missoulians can already feel the energy of having the college students back. The controlled chaos of move-in day is challenging yet invigorating. As great as the vibe is here in the summer, Missoula is a college town and we're truly ourselves only when we're reunited with our other half. That said, the Griz kids DO keep Missoula weird, so you might hear some strange phrases if you take a stroll through campus. Here are some examples.
Yes, it’s Montana! Grizzlies Spotted in the Northern Bitterroot
It's not like you have to travel to Yellowstone to see the Bears! You can catch sight of a brown bear almost anywhere in Montana, but grizzlies in the northern Bitterroot? One of my neighbors told me that they thought they had spotted a small bear that sure looked like a grizzly along the Bitterroot river while they were rafting earlier this August. It was at a distance but they thought it was too shaggy looking for a black bear. Lolo is not unused to seeing animals from the river venturing into town.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missoula’s Mayoral Succession Has a Very Interesting History
As the process moves on to replace the late Mayor John Engen, the Missoula City Council will be choosing up to 12 applicants for the position that was chosen by the councilors in each of the six wards on August 29. Interviews will be held on September 7 before the...
Missoula Commissioners Talk 2023 Budget and Proposed Tourist Tax
Once a month, the Missoula County Commissioners gather on KGVO to answer questions from listeners and share important information about county policies in a special program called ‘County Talk’. Due to their early morning meeting schedules, we host the commissioners from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and then replay...
Film Festival “Camp Horror” Returns to The Roxy Theater
August is coming to a close but if you think all the summer camps are over, think again. "Camp Horror" at The Roxy Theater is Missoula's film festival that you almost-certainly won't be brutally murdered at. For reassurance, here's a quote from camp communications director Charlotte Macorn, as featured at nbcmontana.com.
Four ‘Auto Rack’ Rail Cars Off the Tracks at Montana Rail Link
We have learned that several Montana Rail Link cars have derailed in the train yard in Missoula. A retired Montana Rail Link engineer told us that the four cars that have derailed are referred to as ‘auto racks’, as they contain three levels with new automobiles on each level.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who Will End Up In This Missoula Building?
When the Subway on S Reserve St closed down in March of 2022, Missoulians (and a handful of insatiably voracious radio peeps) were left without one of our favorite lunchtime spots. We were so used to the convenience of footlongs, breakfast paninis and hordes of green and yellow napkins which graced our break rooms and studios.
Parting Words of Love and Respect for the Late Missoula Mayor
Hundreds of Missoulians crowded into Ogren Park at Allegiance Field on Saturday morning to honor the late five-term City of Missoula Mayor John Engen. In addition to personal friends and colleagues, several major figures in Missoula politics shared words of love and praise for the late mayor. One of the...
UM Move-In Day is a Fun Experience of ‘Controlled Chaos’
Imagine nearly 2,000 undergraduate students all moving into their residence halls in just one day. You don't have to imagine it, because that’s what the University of Montana's ‘Move In Day’ is all about; getting between 1,500 and 2,000 students moved into their residence halls by the end of the day on Monday.
Woman With Warrant Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
On the evening of August 22, 2022, the Missoula Police Department received a call reporting drug use in a parking lot located at 111 South Avenue West. Missoula Police officers quickly responded. While en route, the officers were advised that the two involved individuals were in a green vehicle with no license plates. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0